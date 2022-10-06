Gen.G reportedly set to sign former Northeption members for VCT 2023 roster

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) has shaken up the esports industry completely with Riot Games' recent decision to introduce Valorant's franchising era. Earlier, the developers announced a total of 30 teams and organizations that had been selected for the game's partnership program. Among those 30 squads was Gen.G, a side that is now planning to bring in Meteor and bail from Northeption.

Meteor previously played for Northeption, and bail was the team’s coach. Most of the teams in the partnership program are currently building a new Valorant roster to strengthen themselves for the upcoming VCT Champions events. This includes Gen.G.

Gen.G reportedly set to refresh Valorant roster with Meteor and bail for VCT 2023

Riot Games followed a very strict filtering system for its selection process, which took into account a myriad of factors to decide which teams would be allowed to enter the Valorant partnership program. As a result of this difficult process, a lot of fan-favored names did not make it to the first franchising list, including Northeption.

Similar to quite a few other teams, Northeption disbanded its Valorant roster and announced Meteor and the team coach, bail, as free agents. This means these two pros are free to join other organizations or squads.

Gen.G has been a powerhouse team since the beginning of their journey through the VCT events. They have proved their worth on the regional as well as the world stage. Securing themselves a slot in the partnership program provides them a huge chance to consolidate their position as partners with Riot Games.

It is crucial to build the best possible squad in the short amount of time left before VCT 2023 commences. Most of the selected names are making changes to their Valorant roster in an attempt to poach the best players in the scene.

Kim "Meteor" is a Korean player who gained a lot of fans and supporters through his spectacular gameplay under Northeption. He has participated in multiple Valorant tournaments and VCT events and turned out to be an invaluable asset to his team. His mechanical prowess and versatility in Duelist and Sentinel roles were noteworthy.

On the other hand, Lee "bail" Sung-Jae is a South Korean Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has coached the Northeption Valorant roster. He is known for his time in the CS: GO esports scene under the team WeMade FOX. His experience in first-person shooters enabled him to guide Northeption through some critical rounds to secure victories. His analytics are peerless in the Pacific region.

Both these players are known for their prowess and skills and are expected to be an asset to Gen.G if the team acquires them.

Gen.G. hasn't made any official announcements regarding the two players. And until that happens, nothing can be said with a hundred-percent certainty.

