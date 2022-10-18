Global Esports reveals final roster for VCT 2023: SkRossi, Lightningfast, and more

Global Esports (GE) has finally announced its complete roster for VCT 2023. To every Indian fan's delight, GE's VCT 2023 roster will feature Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury. Moreover, long-rumored Indonesian athlete Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha has joined the roster as the sixth player, per the latest announcement.

The complete roster will feature the aforementioned players, three black-horse SEA athletes, and a North American prodigy. However, the much-hyped multi-regional congregation now features seven players, leaving fans wondering about the playing-five lineup.

The prominent Indian esports organization has encouraged immense hype and anticipation among fans for the longest time. However, the wait seems to have been worth it.

Global Esports' VCT 2023 roster: Who all are on the team?

Fans have been worried about Global Esports, not including an Indian player on their roster. Being an Indian organization, the organization was obliged to maintain a minimum representation from its country of origin.

The original Indian Global Esports roster already featured two of the best Indian Valorant athletes, SK Rossi and Lightningfast, who have shone through the hardest challenges and have been highly consistent with their performances.

Rossi and Lightningfast will continue to be part of the iconic Global Esports Valorant roster in the honorable VCT International Pacific League and beyond starting in 2023.

As of now, GE's VCT 2023 roster will comprise the following athletes:

Jordan "AYRIN" He Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Ayrin, a former XSET athlete, was the first announcement from the organization's side. He will be playing the role of a controller and an in-game leader for the team. One of the most experienced players on the roster, Ayrin, is expected to bring a lot to the table from his learnings in VCT 2022.

While Wronski, Baazi, and T3xture feature extremely capable firepower, they have all perfected being duelists and securing kills. Newly announced additions Lightningfast is also a duelist, and so is Monyet. Global Esports' decision to acquire all Duelist mains could be a cause for concern, as it leaves a gap in the team's support factor.

Officials are yet to confirm the structure because seven members are on the team now. The remaining members of the original roster, Kappa, Hellranger, and SkillZ, may join to complete the 10-man roster plan, as the organization announced earlier.

Global Esports is one of the ten teams from the Pacific region that were selected for VCT 2023's partnership program. The partnership league begins next year with a kickoff tournament featuring all franchise teams across leagues. Partnered teams are now gearing up to establish dominance in the upcoming generation of Valorant esports.

