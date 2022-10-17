Global Esports announces 3 new players for VCT 2023 roster

Global Esports, a popular Indian esports organization, has acquired three new athletes, Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski, Kim "t3xture" Na-ra, and Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki, for their roster ahead of the VCT 2023 season. As a partnered team, Global Esports (GE) is hoping to match the competition in the APAC region by rebuilding its roster.

The organization is expected to release its existing Valorant players to accommodate brand new talent. As per official hints, GE's new roster will represent five regions, namely India, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia.

Global Esports' VCT 2023 roster now sports four top talents representing multiple regions

With Riot finally sending out roster approvals to partnered organizations, fans are excited to see how their favorite Valorant teams have shaped up so far. To start off, Global Esports has just announced three new members of its Valorant roster for VCT 2023.

One of the new recruits, WRONSKI, was previously a part of the Australian esports organization, Order. While the Australian team had a short run in VCT 2022, WRONSKI has been pretty consistent in his role as a Duelist and will definitely be a great addition to GE's Valorant roster.

Second on the list of new recruits is Bazzi, a rather flexible player during his time in On Sla2ers. He mainly plays Duelist and Initiator Agents, but is known to be comfortable with Sentinels like Sage and Chamber as well. His addition to GE will definitely bump up the team's gunplay potential.

Finally, fans will also get to see t3xture, a South Korean prodigy known for his gun play and expertise with Chamber and Jett. He was previously a part of DAMWON Gaming, a notable South Korean esports organization.

Earlier this month, GE announced the signing of former XSET athlete AYRIN, who will be assuming the role of in-game leader for the upcoming roster. At the moment, only two spaces on the 6-man roster have to be filled.

Fans expect Global Esports to include at least one athlete from India on their roster, owing to the organization's origin. The Indian GE Valorant roster comprises of Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani, Akshay "KappA" Sinkar, Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh, Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury, and Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli. That said, the officials haven't revealed these players' fate for VCT 2023 yet.

Seulgi @SeulgiVLR Sources: Global Esports have signed WRONSKI and Bazzi to the roster.



WRONSKI comes from ORDER while Bazzi comes from On Sla2ers & Crazy Raccoon.



In addition, SkRossi & Lightningfast will remain on the active roster + AYRIN. This is not the final iteration of GE.

Yesterday, an informant stated that Global Esports would be keeping SKRossi and Lightningfast on their active roster, alongside AYRIN, WRONSKI, and Bazzi. However, the organization is yet to officially confirm such leaks.

There will be a few more surprises in the coming days, but this should be good for now.

This + Surprise will fill our Valorant Champions Tour 2023 Roster.



Thank you to those who have been patiently waiting for our roster reveal.

There will be a few more surprises in the coming days, but this should be good for now.

This + Surprise will fill our Valorant Champions Tour 2023 Roster.

Alongside today's partial roster reveal, the officials announced that there will be a few more surprises in the days to come. They also proclaimed that the four announced athletes (AYRIN, t3xture, WRONSKI, and Bazzi) and a 'surprise' (unannounced athlete) will fill GE's roster for VCT 2023.

