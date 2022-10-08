Sentinels to reportedly sign two reigning world champions Sacy and pANcada ahead of VCT 2023

Before the VCT 2023 season kicks off, Sentinels is already making groundbreaking announcements with each passing day. Due to the new tournament format introduced by Riot Games, many popular rosters are being shuffled. If the latest rumors are true, Sentinels is reportedly signing two reigning world champions for the upcoming Valorant tournament season.

Sentinels recently signed two Valorant professional players who were previously on XSET's roster, a high-ranking team that hadn't received a partnership spot for the VCT 2023 tournament season. They also dropped their star player Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan to make space for more acquisitions. And now, the latest news has surprised the community.

Sacy and pANcada to join Sentinels for VCT 2023

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pANcada” Luna have been an integral part of LOUD's roster throughout 2022. In fact, a major part of the team's success in the VCT 2022 season can be attributed to these two players. This news comes after another player from the LOUD roster, Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro tweeted the word "Disband" on his official Twitter account.

While the majority of the community believed that he was joking, some people were worried about the entire LOUD roster splitting apart. According to multiple online sources, Sacy and pANcada will be leaving the team to join Sentinels. The fate of the other members of the team is currently unclear.

At the time of writing this article, LOUD is now without a coach, and possibly without Sacy and pANcada as well. According to the rules set by Riot Games, partnered teams need to have a coach and six eligible players by the end of October in order to participate in the VCT 2023 Kickoff Tournament.

Since it's almost the second week of October, the Brazilian team has very little time to complete the rest of the signings required. It's currently unclear as to who the team will choose to sign, but the reigning world champions need to act fast.

As for Team Sentinels, their upcoming roster for VCT 2023 looks quite deadly. Sacy and pANcada will potentially be joining Rory “dephh” Jackson and Zachary “zekken” Patrone for the upcoming tournament season. It's also believed that Tyson "TenZ" Ngo will be a part of the roster as well, but the status of his contract is still unclear.

Strangely, Sentinels doesn't have a good history with the Brazilian Valorant community. Their rife with the South American country's fanbase started back in 2021 after a controversial technical pause, and has continued ever since. With the team set to sign two of the reigning world champions, who also happen to be Brazilians, it will be interesting to see how the Brazilian community reacts to this signing.

Both Sentinels and LOUD have been selected as partner teams for the VCT 2023 season and will be competing in the Americas league. The two teams will go head-to-head in the inaugural Kickoff Tournament in the month of February. With such drastic roster changes occurring, it will be fun to see how the newly formed teams will fare against each other when they go head-to-head in the upcoming tournament.

