Reigning Valorant Champions speculated to disband ahead of VCT 2023

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) tournaments have been nothing short of stunning, with each professional team displaying prowess in Valorant. Now that Riot Games has shaken up the overall structure of the tournament, the entire professional scene is undergoing a number of changes.

To begin with, many professional Valorant teams haven't received partnership status for the VCT 2023 tournament season. In the absence of the said partnership, these teams have chosen to disband, and many players have turned into free agents.

However, many smaller teams have received a shot at the upcoming tournament season and are trying to acquire these free agents. Keeping all of that in mind, speculations are running wild about the status of the reigning champions of VCT 2022, LOUD.

Cryptic tweet leads to speculations about LOUD Valorant roster disbanding prior to VCT 2023

A few hours ago, Matias "sadhaak" Delipetro took to Twitter and tweeted the word "Disband". This has caused many fans on the internet to speculate that the reigning Valorant world champions are parting ways prior to the VCT 2023 tournament season. While it wouldn't be a surprise to see such a major team disband, it certainly does come as a bit of a shock considering they have been selected as a partnered team for the upcoming tournament season.

Truth be told, it's really difficult to say if the team will be staying together or not for now. LOUD has parted ways with their coach, and they are currently without one right now.

As per the rules and regulations laid down by Riot Games, partnered teams will need to have six eligible players, including a coach and manager, by the end of October to retain their spot in the upcoming tournament season. It's currently unclear who their new coach will be, and if they don't find one, their participation in the tournament might be hampered.

The team hasn't made an official statement about disbanding just yet. While a part of the community has taken the tweet mentioned above seriously, another section has disregarded it completely, dubbing it as a joke.

According to them, this tweet comes after LOUD lost 4-13 to Los Grandes in a tournament in Brazil. This was just a show match, and LOUD were playing with two substitute players. It's unclear why the team lost, but it shouldn't be a big deal for now.

If LOUD do stay together until the start of the forthcoming Valorant transfer season and manage to find a coach by the end of October, they will be seen participating in the VCT 2023 kick-off tournament that will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February next year.

They will be taking on 29 other teams from across the globe. The winners of this tournament will receive an additional slot for their region in the VCT Masters 2023 tournament.

To sum it up, there is no news of LOUD disbanding for now. However, there's also no guarantee that this won't change in the coming days.

