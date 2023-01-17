VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023: Teams, format, full schedule, and more 

The 2023 season of Valorant esports is set to officially kick off with the VCT LOCK//IN 2023. This inaugural tournament is set to be held at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, from February 13 to March 04, 2023, featuring all 30 franchised Valorant rosters along with two invited teams from China.

Riot Games announced its plans for the future of Valorant earlier in 2022, detailing a new structure that it will follow to ensure the growth of the game's esports ecosystem. As a result, a set of thirty teams, 10 from each of the three major regions - the Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas - have partnered with Riot to compete in Valorant's tier-1 circuit.

Riot Games reveals format and start date for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023

The VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil will be a one-of-a-kind esports spectacle that will feature all 30 partnership teams competing under the same roof for a singular trophy.

Riot Games is yet to announce the prize pool for the tournament. However, being a competition with 32 of the top Valorant rosters in the world, fans can expect the VCT LOCK//IN to pack a sumptuous cheque for its winners.

VCT 2023 will be the only season to feature the LOCK//IN tournament. Future seasons of the Valorant Champions Tour will have an entire split of the three different Valorant Franchise Leagues instead of the LOCK//IN.

Format

Being a tournament of such a large nature, Riot Games had to resort to a unique format to conduct the proceedings of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023. The event will consist of a single-elimination bracket featuring all 32 teams.

Teams will be drawn into two different groups within the bracket, namely - Alpha and Omega. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the single-elimination playoffs. The groups have been drawn so that teams don't play other teams from the same region in their opening matchup.

Teams will compete in a series of best-of-threes until the semi-finals. Both the semis and the Grand Finals will be conducted as best-of-fives.

Teams

All 32 teams competing in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be split into two groups of 16. The group allotments and participating teams are listed below.

Group Alpha

KOI (EMEA)

NRG (Americas)

DetonatioN FocusMe (Pacific)

Giants Gaming (EMEA)

Gen.G (Pacific)

LOUD (Americas)

FunPlus Phoenix (China)

Karmine Corp (EMEA)

BBL Esports (EMEA)

DRX (Pacific)

Cloud9 (Americas)

Paper Rex (Pacific)

Team Heretics (EMEA)

Evil Geniuses (Americas)

MIBR (Americas)

Talon Esports (Pacific)

Group Omega

Team Liquid (EMEA)

Team Secret (Pacific)

Natus Vincere (EMEA)

KRU Esports (Americas)

ZETA DIVISION (Pacific)

Leviatan (Americas)

Team Vitality (EMEA)

Global Esports (Pacific)

FUT Esports (EMEA)

Rex Regum Qeon (Pacific)

100 Thieves (Americas)

EDward Gaming

Sentinels (Americas)

Fnatic (EMEA)

T1 (Pacific)

FURIA (Americas)

Complete Schedule

The 32-team single-elimination bracket of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will commence on February 13, 2023, and the playoffs stage will kick off on March 2.

Matches in Group Alpha will be held from February 13 - 19 until only two teams remain. Group Omega will compete in a similar fashion from February 22 - 27, 2023.

Here is the complete schedule for the Group Stage of VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

Group Alpha

Monday, February 13

KOI vs NRG Esports: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST DetonatioN FocusMe vs Giants Gaming :12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

:12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day) Gen.G vs LOUD: 3 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Tuesday, February 14

FunPlus Phoenix vs Karmine Corp: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST BBL Esports vs DRX: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day) Cloud9 vs Paper Rex: 3 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Wednesday, February 15

Team Heretics vs Evil Geniuses: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST MIBR vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Friday, February 17

Alpha Quarterfinals #1 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha Quarterfinals #2: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Saturday, February 18

Alpha Quarterfinals #3 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha Quarterfinals #4: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinals #1 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha Semifinals #2: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Group Omega

Wednesday, February 22

Team Liquid vs Team Secret: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Natus Vincere vs KRU Esports: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day) ZETA DIVISION vs Leviatan: 3 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Thursday, February 23

Team Vitality vs Global Esports: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day) 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 3 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Friday, February 24

Sentinels vs Fnatic :9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

:9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST T1 vs FURIA: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Saturday, February 25

Omega Quarterfinals #1 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Omega Quarterfinals #2: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, February 26

Omega Quarterfinals #3 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Omega Quarterfinals #4: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, February 27

Omega Semifinals #1 : 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST Omega Semifinals #2: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Playoffs

Thursday, March 2

Semifinals #1: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

Friday, March 3

Semifinals #2: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

Saturday, March 4

Grand Finals: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

Where to watch

Similar to previous VCT events, the LOCK//IN 2023 will be streamed live on VCT's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune into the official watch parties of streamers worldwide to catch the event live with some of their favorite commentary and analysis.

