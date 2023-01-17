Riot Games invites two Chinese Valorant teams for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023

Riot Games has confirmed that two Chinese Valorant teams will join the 30 partnered organizations from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC in the upcoming LOCK//IN tournament in February to start off the VCT 2023 season.

LOCK//IN is set to begin on February 13 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and will be the first esports event organized by Riot Games with a live audience. Tickets for the same went on sale on December 13, 2022.

Valorant made its official return to China at the beginning of 2023, along with 45 other foreign video games, after it received publishing licenses in the country. This was a huge move as China is one of the world's largest gaming markets and boasts many talented players at both the amateur and professional levels.

Two Chinese Valorant sides set to join the partnership teams in Sao Paulo for LOCK//IN

EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE are the two teams that will compete in the first Valorant Champions Tour event of the year.

The former will face off against the American 100 Thieves in their first match in the tournament, while FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE will play the European Karmine Corp.

So far, only thirty teams, ten franchised from each region, have been confirmed to participate. However, the developers announced the addition of the two Chinese sides to bring the total count to 32, while announcing the tournament format.

This is a huge move in attracting a Valorant fanbase in China, especially because no Chinese team enjoyed the partnership model with Riot Games in the APAC League. This will also create opportunities for Chinese players to compete at the top level.

More about EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE

EDward Gaming attended the VCT Champions tournament in Istanbul last year by qualifying through the East Asian Last Chance Qualifiers. It was the first time a Chinese team had played on the international stage. They faced off against Paper Rex and Team Liquid but failed to achieve much success.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE is a relatively new team in China. The core of their European contingent moved to Natus Vincere after FPX failed to secure a partnership with Riot Games. The organization subsequently decided to tap into the Chinese esports scene, and LOCK//IN will be their first tournament.

This is a big step ahead for Valorant esports, as the inclusion of China means an increase in coverage and viewership. It will be interesting to see how these teams fare against the best and what impact that has on the subsequent seasons of VCT.

