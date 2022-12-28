Valorant to return to China after official approval

Valorant is officially making a return to China after receiving approval from China's online gaming regulator. Along with Riot Games' popular tactical hero-shooter, there are 45 other foreign video games that also received publishing licenses this Wednesday.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Josh Ye @TheRealJoshYe BREAKING: After 1.5 years, China has finally approved a new batch of imported video games including Nintendo's Pokémon Unite (co-created with Tencent) and CD Projekt RED's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for releases in China. BREAKING: After 1.5 years, China has finally approved a new batch of imported video games including Nintendo's Pokémon Unite (co-created with Tencent) and CD Projekt RED's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for releases in China. https://t.co/yqxQ0MwGud Looks like the most notable game approved is Valorant from Riot Games. twitter.com/TheRealJoshYe/… Looks like the most notable game approved is Valorant from Riot Games. twitter.com/TheRealJoshYe/…

The Chinese government has always enforced strict regulations when it comes to granting permission to access foreign items. With that being said, the country is also one of the world's largest gaming markets.

Valorant officially making China return with 45 other titles

Alan阿兰 @AlanGai_ IT'S A GO.

VALORANT is officially approved in China. IT'S A GO.VALORANT is officially approved in China. https://t.co/ZsHGDSe0Wr

Valorant has always shared a huge player base globally. Players from the Asian region have a strong connection to the game, with most of the veterans from China, India, and the rest of Asia having a CS:GO background.

In professional play, Chinese teams such as Edward Gaming have proven their worth by outperforming their opponents in the VCT Asian LCQs (Last Chance Qualifiers). As for the title's return to the country, Riot Games can expectedly put in an effort to promote it provided the demand is high within the Chinese gaming community.

A new server would serve as a boon to Chinese players who would most likely welcome the return of the tactical shooter to the country. With each passing day, Valorant gains millions of players. With China already ruling the gaming market, Riot Games is possibly looking at a bright future in the country.

Riot's shooter is not the only title that has been approved in the 45 game-list. Titles such as Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Pokémon Unite are also on the published list to officially get approval. The Chinese market is expected to start a steady stream of revenue again with Riot's shooter. Apart from cosmetics, professional involvement alone can mean a lot to the Chinese community.

Chinese tech companies derive a good amount of revenue from publishing games. Be it self-developed or imported titles, the industry tends to make steady profits. Games such as Pokémon Unite are a big deal when it comes to imported video games, and are on their list along with 45 other titles.

With the New Year approaching, now is the perfect time for China's players to once again dive into the game. The reintroduction of the game is by far the best news the Chinese Valorant community has received this year.

Poll : 0 votes