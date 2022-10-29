Valorant EMEA League tier list: Best and worst teams ahead of VCT 2023 season

Back in September, Riot Games announced that thirty organizations had been selected across the three major territories for its VCT 2023 partnership program. Ever since the announcement, the partnered teams have been actively looking to rebuild or renovate their rosters to improve their upcoming performances.

While most teams in the Pacific and Americas have been vocal about their acquisitions, their EMEA counterparts have been surprisingly quiet with their moves. Most of the reported player exchanges and transactions amongst EMEA teams are speculative as of now.

That said, it's now time to build a tier list that ranks all franchised teams from the VCT EMEA League based on their features so far.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Valorant's VCT EMEA League tier list: Every partnered team from the region, ranked

S-tier

Fnatic

NAVI

Currently, Fnatic is definitely the most promising team from the VCT EMEA League. The iconic core of Fnatic's VCT Champions roster, featuring Boaster, Alfajer, and Derke, will remain intact for the upcoming VCT 2023 season. In the meantime, the organization has also acquired Leo from Guild Esports and is reportedly in talks to acquire Chronicle, who was an integral part of the M3 Champions.

The second team in the premier tier is NAVI, which is reportedly looking to acquire the FunPlus Phoenix core, consisting of Ange1, Shao, Zyppan, and Suygetsu. Furthermore, the organization is also looking to sign Acend star cNed to complete its star-studded roster. If these deals go through, NAVI will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with.

A-tier

KOI

Team Liquid

KOI has reportedly acquired some of the finest EMEA talents for its VCT 2023 roster. Some notable athletes expected to be on its roster are Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko (former Guild Esports player), Patryk “starxo” Kopczynski (former Acend player), and Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov (former M3C player). Thanks to the presence of these skilled EMEA players, KOI will definitely be a solid contender in the upcoming international leagues.

After the speculated departure of iconic athletes ScreaM and Nivera, famed European organization Team Liquid is reportedly rebuilding its core with top EMEA athletes, namely Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin, and Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel. Based on the most recent leaks, Jamppii is the only core player who will remain on the team as Soulcas and Dimasick are currently looking for new offers.

B-tier

Karmine Corp

Team Heretics

Leading the B-tier, Karmine Corp is reportedly in talks with the iconic brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera for its roster. The organization is also looking to acquire Alexandre "xms" Forté from Mad Lions. However, Karmine Corp is yet to officially announce the said signings and acquire three more players to complete the roster.

Team Heretics have announced only two players for their VCT 2023 roster as of now. That said, fans have high expectations of the Spanish organization. Óscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho and Wassim "keloqz" Cista are currently on Heretics' active roster.

C-tier

Giants

Team Vitality

BBL Esports

FUT Esports

Like all other EMEA teams, Giants is yet to announce their final roster. As of writing, only Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego is present on the active roster. The organization is reportedly looking to acquire Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin, a former NAVI member, and may also be considering the renewal of Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström's contract.

Compared to other teams on this tier list, Team Vitality hasn't made much of an impression on fans this VCT off-season unfortunately. Based on speculations, the organization is set to acquire two former OG LDN UTD athletes and one former BIG athlete, who will participate alongside Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis and Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi.

BBL Esports and FUT Esports sit at the very bottom of the tier list, having made no notable moves in the off-season yet. Their current rosters aren't very strong against those in the higher tiers. That being said, the VCT has been known to encourage miracles and dark horse performances.

The tier list shown above has been created at a time when all EMEA teams are yet to announce their full roster. It's bound to be speculative and potentially inaccurate as well. Hence, readers are advised to take the tier list lightly and wait for the official announcements for the final takes.

Poll : 0 votes