How is Heretics Valorant roster gearing up for VCT 2023?

Team Heretics, a Spanish esports organization, has confirmed their second official signing of the Valorant off-season in preparation for their partnership with Riot and participation in the VCT EMEA 2023 competition.

Heretics has officially signed Spanish superstar Oscar "mixwell" Caellas Colocho, bringing the team's starting lineup to five players. Mixwell will reunite with former G2 colleague Wassim "keloqz" Cista.

All about Heretics' new Valorant roster

Mixwell is one of the most accomplished players in the EMEA region. The 27-year-old Spaniard normally takes a planned approach to his teams, but he may choose to employ a different playstyle with Heretics.

His accomplishments include victories in the LVL Valorant clash, Fnatic Proving Grounds, Twitch Rivals, Weplay Invitational, and others. In addition, he guided G2 to victory in the BLAST Valorant Twitch Invitational.

The entire team of Heretics is listed below:

Melih " pAura " Karaduran

" Karaduran Oscar " mixwell " Cañellas

" Cañellas Wassim " keloqz " Cista

" Cista Mario " PoPiFresH " González

" González Christian " lowel " Garcia Antoran

" Garcia Antoran Ivaylo " Linepro " Krasimirov Kolev (Coach)

" Krasimirov Kolev (Coach) Noel "Noel" Garberi (Coach)

Mixwell has spent his Valorant career so far with G2 Esports, and he is the only player to have survived every roster change initiated by the organization. Mixwell has guided G2 through record highs and lows over the last two years. The squad moved from being one of the best in Europe during the Ignition Series to struggling during 2021.

After a few mid-year lineup adjustments, G2 made it to Masters Berlin where they finished fourth, although they wouldn't return to LAN for several months. G2 finished in the top six in Masters Reykjavik this year, when the team was placed directly in the playoffs. The team also finished second in the EMEA Challengers group stage and third in the EMEA LCQ, meaning G2 did not advance to Champions.

Heretics, on the other hand, dropped out of the VCT by mid-2021 despite being one of Europe's top clubs in 2020. They devoted themselves to VRL Spain in 2022, but were unable to achieve success, placing ninth in the second season. They finished third in the EMEA, qualifying for Red Bull Home Ground #3 after losing to KOI, and they are currently participating in the Crossfire Cup playoffs.

Heretics was one of the ten European groups chosen for the VCT EMEA League as part of Riot's competitive transition for 2023. They recently announced the acquisition of Misfit Gaming's LEC spot for the 2023 season. Following the scandal involving CEO Carlos Rodriguez, G2 Esports was barred from playing in the partnered league.

It was also rumored that Team Heretics is interested in AvovA, another former G2 Esports member. If the deal goes through, it will be publicized later. The Spanish club has already bid farewell to snikk and GRUBINHO, making room for a new signing.

LVP - Crossfire Cup should be the next championship for the European squad. Team Heretics' first playoff match is set for next week.

Poll : 0 votes