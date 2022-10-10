Former G2 Valorant IGL is reportedly headed to Team Heretics

G2 Esports faced a disappointing fate in the selection procedure of Valorant's partnership program for 2023. The organization wasn't selected for the VCT Americas League, thus forcing its Valorant roster to disband and look for new opportunities.

As per the latest reports, former G2 athlete, Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho, has reportedly found a new home.

Team Heretics, one of the partnered EMEA teams on the VCT circuit, are supposedly very close to signing Mixwell for their Valorant roster. The talented athlete was looking to join KOI earlier, but the anticipated transfer didn't go through.

Mixwell is expected to announce his upcoming journey with Team Heretics' Valorant roster as soon as the signing happens

Mixwell was once an IGL for the team during his initial days in G2 Esports. However, he was benched from the roster in early 2021 as Keloqz replaced his presence. He eventually returned to the team after Keloqz was benched but assumed the role of a duelist instead of his former role.

With the popular esports organization out of VCT's partnership picture, Mixwell and his teammates were allowed to look for new offers following Riot's announcement.

Mixwell reportedly received many offers from prominent Spanish organizations and other EMEA teams. KOI was part of Mixwell's initial plans, but KOI halted the anticipated signing process on the grounds of acquiring other athletes, namely Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren Herrero and André "BARBARR" Möller.

As of now, online sources have hinted at Mixwell heading towards Team Heretics, which also hosts his former G2 teammate Keloqz on its current roster. However, one of Heretics' current athletes will have to exit the roster to accommodate Mixwell.

Team Heretics has been a quiet presence in VCT so far. Their Valorant roster couldn't deliver a noticeable performance in VCT 2022 or before. However, Heretics' prominence as an esports organization helped them get through Riot's selection process for the Valorant partnership program.

Team Heretics is participating in current tournaments and hasn't announced plans to release any of its current players. How they plan to accommodate Mixwell on the roster is presently unknown. Moreover, the organization hasn't officially confirmed Mixwell's signing for its roster.

Riot Games requires partnered teams to submit roster drafts for VCT 2023 by October 15. Team Heretics, alongside multiple partnered teams, may release significant details in the next few days.

VCT 2023 will begin with a kickoff tournament for partnered teams in February. The circuit will also host regional challenger leagues for deserving teams simultaneously, with the first split expected to begin in January 2023.

