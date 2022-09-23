Valorant EMEA League: Who are FUT Esports?

The brand new Valorant partnership program introduced by Riot Games has brought a lot of smaller teams into the limelight. While how they perform in the tournament is yet to be seen, they've managed to bag a spot, something many popular teams haven't been able to do.

A total of 10 teams have made it to the Valorant partnership program in the coming year, and FUT Esports is one of them. While the team hasn't been seen in some of the most popular tournaments, they have a presence and a fanbase within the community.

FUT Esports is one of the elite teams part of the Valorant EMEA League

Hailing from Turkey, FUT Esports is an organization that brings together the most competitive gaming talent from across the country. Unlike most organizations involved with the Valorant EMEA League, FUT Esports started as a sports news outlet in 2014 and slowly made its way into the esports circuit with FIFA in 2016.

Since then, the organization has grown a lot and has diversified into multiple esports titles, including PUBG, Dota, Rocket League, and many more. The team has also seen a good amount of success in these tournaments.

Interestingly, the team was crowned the champions in the first-ever Valorant Regional League championship in 2022. Overall, the team is no stranger to success and will be looking to bag some of it early in the new season in February 2023.

FUT Esports will be seen competing alongside the 29 other teams selected for the partnership program in the grand tournament that Riot Games is organizing in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The tournament will kick off its official tournament season next year, and the winners of this tournament will secure their region an additional spot in the VCT 2023 Masters.

Valorant EMEA League FUT Esports roster

Buğra "mojj" Kiraz

Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Konur Alp "qw1" Şahin

Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen

Serhat "Muj" Yüksel

Out of the five players, everyone except Muj is a permanent member of the roster, at least for now. Muj is essentially a member of the BBL Esports and is currently on loan with FUT Esports. However, VCT 2023 tournament rules state that teams must have at least six players and one coach on their team before the lock-in period to participate in the tournament.

OpTic yay @yay



If interested: DM me or contact my agent With the recent news that @OpTic denied into the partnership program, I've been allowed to explore new opportunities as a restricted F/A. I am open to all partnership teams in both North America and EMEA.If interested: DM me or contact my agent @ggbench With the recent news that @OpTic denied into the partnership program, I've been allowed to explore new opportunities as a restricted F/A. I am open to all partnership teams in both North America and EMEA. If interested: DM me or contact my agent @ggbench

With a host of free agents out in the market, it will be interesting to see which players they approach and then sign for their team. It's common knowledge now that Jaccob "yay" Whittaker is a restricted free agent. Moreover, he's expressed interest in relocating to Europe in a tweet where he announced his status with the team.

There are other players like Zachary "zekken" Patrone, who are also free agents. It will be interesting to see if FUT Esports goes for a popular and talented player or if they will end up signing some homegrown talent for the upcoming Valorant EMEA League 2023.

