Team Liquid to reportedly build an all-star Valorant roster, following the speculated departure of ScreaM and Nivera

Team Liquid is reportedly looking to acquire some of the biggest names in Valorant esports to build a top roster. The brotherly duo of ScreaM and Nivera, a long-standing part of the roster, are allegedly in discussions to join another organization. Sources also claim that Dimasick is looking for new opportunities as well.

According to the latest update, Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin, and Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel are looking to join the Netherlands-based organization to complete their Valorant roster for VCT 2023. The departure of ScreaM, Nivera, and Dimasick will pave the way for them to join the famed partnered team in the EMEA league.

Team Liquid is reportedly looking to acquire some of the best players in the world for its Valorant team

The Netherlands-based global esports organization nurtures some of the most successful rosters in competitive titles like CS:GO and League of Legends. Their Valorant roster, led by ScreaM, put up a worthy fight at the erstwhile VCT Champions 2022. That said, the same roster is unfortunately on the verge of breaking up, making way for a likely revamp.

Team Liquid made it to the VCT 2023 partnership program that many popular organizations on the scene failed to get through. With ScreaM, Nivera, and Dimasick's speculated departures, the organization is reportedly looking to build a strong roster for the upcoming league-based competition.

Redgar and nAts were a part of the popular M3 Champions, the org-less EMEA team that showcased incredible promise in VCT 2022. The team disbanded last month, and its members are currently looking for new offers.

Redgar and nAts heavily influenced their former team's success, making them strong candidates for a top Valorant roster. In fact, nAts is regarded as one of the best players in EMEA, specializing in Controller Agents. At the same time, Redgar was a competent in-game leader for M3 Champions, but may possibly assume a different role in Team Liquid.

The final addition, Sayf, is a former member of Guild Esports, another influential EMEA team. As per sources, the talented 'flex' player is in discussions to join Team Liquid for VCT 2023. Sayf, nAts, and Redgar are expected to complete Team Liquid's power roster for the upcoming international leagues, alongside Soulcas and Jamppi.

While the aforementioned deals are yet to be closed, the speculations have already generated significant hype and excitement amongst fans. Team Liquid will undoubtedly become one of the strongest contenders in EMEA with these additions.

ScreaM and Nivera are currently in talks with Karmine Corp, another partnered team from EMEA. Soulcas is also departing from Team Liquid, but is yet to finalize his next team.

