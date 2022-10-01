ScreaM and Nivera rumored to join Karmine Corp Valorant roster

After a highly publicized and talked-about decision, Valorant decided to go down the path of franchising for its professional scene. Riot Games officially announced the 30 teams and organizations that were selected for the partnership program.

ScreaM and Nivera are reportedly in talks to migrate over to Karmine Corp’s Valorant roster. All of the names on this franchising list are attempting to build a newer and stronger roster by adding in the best players they can find. However, it is slightly unusual for both of these players to migrate over to another team, since Team Liquid is already on that list.

Team Liquid is one of the biggest EMEA names that were able to get through the selection process and claim a slot on the list. ScreaM and his younger brother Nivera have been a solid pillar for the famed team since their transition over from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

ScreaM and Nivera reportedly joining Karmine Corp Valorant roster

neL @neLendirekt VALORANT: Sources told me that former CS players ScreaM, Nivera & xms are in talks with VALORANT League Partner Karmine Corp. Other options are discussed thought. #KCORP VALORANT: Sources told me that former CS players ScreaM, Nivera & xms are in talks with VALORANT League Partner Karmine Corp. Other options are discussed thought. #KCORP https://t.co/0QY9nM3FZt

Team Liquid managed to perform consistently in the recently concluded VCT Champions 2022. While they did have a few hiccups in the past, it seems that the roster was able to iron out most of the kinks. In the EMEA region, they have been a phenomenal team, garnering fans and support from all over the world.

Considering his history in CS:GO, ScreaM is a legend and is well-known for his mechanical prowess in first-person shooter (FPS) titles. He transitioned over to Valorant as a member of Team Liquid and began his journey in Riot’s tactical shooter back in 2020.

Nivera, ScreaM's younger brother, is a phenomenal player as well, making a name for himself in CS:GO and later enteringthe Valorant esports scene alongside Team Liquid. Being a versatile and consistent player, he has seamlessly played multiple roles for his team and is a major factor in their victories.

Team Liquid was able to make it into the first franchising list. Despite this, ScreaM and Nivera are reportedly in talks with Karmine Corp to join the French organization's roster. In contrast, current trends show franchised teams signing up players from teams that did not make it. But this seems to be an entirely different scenario, with Karmine potentially poaching players from Liquid.

The departure of two star players from Liquid would mean that the team would have to find replacements for two of the best EMEA Valorant pro players, which is certainly not an easy task.

Based on this information, Karmine Corp may be looking towards building a super team for the upcoming VCT Champions 2023. To consolidate their foothold in the Valorant esports scene, having a capable and promising roster is a crucial element.

It should be noted that the names mentioned above are only rumored to be migrating and nothing has been officially announced or decided as of yet. The final decision rests in the hands of the players and Karmine Corp themselves, should the deal go through successfully. Be sure to check and keep up with Sportskeeda as we continue to follow the stories surrounding this topic regularly.

