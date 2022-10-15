Fnatic to reportedly sign 2 more Valorant pros ahead of VCT 2023, including former M3 Champions powerhouse

Fnatic, one of the most influential esports organizations on the EMEA circuit, is reportedly looking to acquire two promising Valorant athletes ahead of VCT 2023.

According to multiple online sources, the subjects of Fnatic's interest are former M3 Champions athlete Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov and former Guild Esports member Leo "Leo" Jannesson.

Chronicle's achievements on the VCT circuit are well-known. Leo, on the other hand, may not be as popular, but his performances in erstwhile tournaments have attracted a lot of attention.

Fnatic will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming VCT 2023 if both athletes join the team.

More information about Chronicle and Leo, who Fnatic are looking to sign for their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

Fnatic is one of the top-performing Valorant teams that made it to Riot Games' partnership program starting in 2023. Following last month's announcement, all partnered teams are working on building a strong roster to remain relevant in their respective leagues.

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov was previously a part of Gambit Esports, the runners-up in Valorant Champions 2021. Unfortunately, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Riot Games' restrictions caused major hiccups for the high-achieving team in VCT 2022.

Chronicle and his teammates from Gambit Esports formed an orgless team to participate in VCT 2022. While the team didn't perform well in the Challengers stage, they outperformed their competitors in EMEA's Last Chance Qualifiers. Unfortunately, they lost against Team Liquid in the LCQ finals, thus losing out on the chance to appear in Valorant Champions 2022.

Meanwhile, Leo "Leo" Jannesson has been a prominent part of Guild Esports as an 'Initiator Main' for his team. While his team's performances weren't great in the erstwhile VCT 2022, his strong utility usage skills have caught the attention of many top EMEA organizations.

Fnatic has allowed two of its Valorant athletes, Enzo "Enzo" Mestari and James "Mistic" Orfila, to explore their options ahead of VCT 2023. Both are open to offers from VCT-partnered organizations in EMEA. Leo and Chronicle will likely replace them in the team.

Some sources claim that Chronicle may face issues with his visa. According to them, the 20-year-old may not get the approval to relocate in time for the upcoming tournament.

While the reports seem believable, fans must take all rumors with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment. After all, most partnered organizations have been very unpredictable with their roster formation plans for VCT 2023.

