KOI set to acquire major EMEA talent including former world champions to complete VCT 2023 roster

According to sources online, it has been revealed that KOI is reportedly set to sign former Guild member Trexx to their roster in VCT 2023. As the Champions for next year approaches within the next few months, fans have been wondering what the teams are up to, with all roster changes and franchising.

With the Russian player joining the KOI roster, it can be expected that the EMEA team will be looking forward to strengthening their squad for the upcoming VCT.

Franchising will be at the heart of the upcoming Valorant Champions, and the teams that made it into the partnership program will have to go up against the best players and squads.

KOI is prepared to compete in the EMEA International League next year.

KOI rumored to sign major EMEA talent for their VCT roster in 2023

GUILD trexx @trexxfps



Since we didn't make it to franchise league with Guild , I've been allowed to explore new opportunities as an unrestricted free agent.

Open only for EMEA offers/Also open to relocate

You can contact me in DM's or contact my agent

According to sources, KOI has completed their roster by signing the following talent:

Nikita "trexx"

Jose Luis “koldamenta”

Patryk “starxo”

Bogdan “Sheydos”

Berkant “Wolfen”

André “BARBARR”

BARBARR has entered the KOI squad as their head coach. Him and koldamenta signing in was already reported earlier. They will likely be the leaders on the roster, according to sources.

Spanish player Oscar “Mixwell” was highly rumored to join KOI before the OFF//SEASON window. However, recent reports claim that the player has chosen Heretics.

Ex-Guild star Trexx had already played with BARBARR and koldamenta at the start of 2022 when the player joined Guild. The Russian was let go in September after the team failed to get a slot for VCT Istanbul through EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs).

The Guild defeated OG, Trexx's former team. KOI is now ready to compete in the EMEA International League with the completion of their roster next year. The organization will be facing off against 29 other partnered teams from all around the world.

KOI has been performing great in recent tournaments at the Red Bull Home Ground. However, the organization has to work a lot harder to catch up to the big leagues for VCT 2023. Their performance in the VCT EU Challengers has been great but they also lost to Need more DM.

KOI must prepare to face the top dogs in the kickoff tournament, which will be taking place in Brazil. The tournament will grant the winner an extra slot from their respective regions for the Masters taking place later in the year.

Trexx's addition to the team could prove to be extremely valuable to KOI, as the player will also be joining forces with some great talents such as koldamenta and Starxo.

