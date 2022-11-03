VCT 2023 rosters of all teams in Valorant Pacific League

All 10 organizations that will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific League have locked in their initial rosters for the 2023 season, as the game enters its first year of franchising.

Earlier in September, Riot Games revealed a list of 30 teams that will be competing in the franchised leagues. Ten teams each from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific will compete within their region in a league setup to qualify for major events like the Masters and Champions later on in the season.

With the 2023 VCT season scheduled to begin with the Kickoff tournament in February, all partnered teams were required to submit their initial rosters by October 18, 2022, with the final roster submission dated for February 1, 2023.

All VCT Pacific League teams lock in their rosters for the 2023 Valorant season

Riot Games have already announced the list of ten organizations that will compete in the VCT Pacific League:

ZETA DIVISION (Japan)

DetonatioN Gaming (Japan)

Gen. G (South Korea)

T1 (South Korea)

DRX (South Korea)

Team Secret (Philippines)

Paper Rex (Singapore)

Rex Regum Qeon (Indonesia)

Talon Esports (Thailand)

Global Esports (India)

All franchised teams are required to include anywhere from six to ten members on their roster, with an additional slot for the General Manager/Coach. Teams are also required to maintain at least four players from within their region, with the option to sign one imported (foreign) player.

All players competing in the upcoming VCT season must be above the age of 18 (born on or before March 26, 2005), unless they have participated in a Challengers main event in the 2022 season.

Initial rosters for VCT Pacific League 2023

All 10 teams that are set to compete in the first season of the VCT Pacific League have confirmed their initial rosters ahead of the 2023 Kickoff tournament.

Major organizations such as DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, and Team Secret have retained a majority of their existing roster for the upcoming season, while Global Esports, T1, and Talon Esports, among other organizations, have revamped their entire lineup in their attempts to build a roster capable of ascending to the title of Valorant Champions.

Here are the initial rosters of all the tier-1 organizations that Valorant enthusiasts can cheer for in the 2023 season of VCT Pacific League:

DetonatioN Gaming

Reita

Seoldam

Anthem

Suggest

takej

xnfri

DRX

stax

Zest

Rb

MaKo

BuZz

Foxy9

Gen.G

Meteor

k1Ng

TS

Secret

eKo

iNTRO

Global Esports

WRONSKI

t3xture

SkRossi

Monyet

Lightningfast

AYRIN

Bazzi

Paper Rex

d4v41

mindfreak

Benkai

f0rsakeN

Jinggg

cgrs

Rex Regum Qeon

2GE

tehbotoL

EJAY

Emman

fl1pzjder

Lmemore

T1

Ban

BeomJun

Munchkin

Sayaplayer

xeta

Talon Esports

Patiphan

foxz

JitboyS

Crws

garnetS

sushiboys

Team Secret

BORKUM

JessieVash

DubsteP

Jremy

invy

lenne

ZETA DIVISION

barce

crow

Dep

Laz

SugarZ3ro

TENNN

With organizations having time until February 2023 to submit their final rosters, the lineups listed above are subject to change. Fans of Valorant esports can tune into Sportskeeda for more regular updates on the VCT 2023 season.

