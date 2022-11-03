VCT 2023 rosters of all teams in Valorant Pacific League

All 10 organizations that will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific League have locked in their initial rosters for the 2023 season, as the game enters its first year of franchising.
Earlier in September, Riot Games revealed a list of 30 teams that will be competing in the franchised leagues. Ten teams each from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific will compete within their region in a league setup to qualify for major events like the Masters and Champions later on in the season.
With the 2023 VCT season scheduled to begin with the Kickoff tournament in February, all partnered teams were required to submit their initial rosters by October 18, 2022, with the final roster submission dated for February 1, 2023.
All VCT Pacific League teams lock in their rosters for the 2023 Valorant season
Riot Games have already announced the list of ten organizations that will compete in the VCT Pacific League:
- ZETA DIVISION (Japan)
- DetonatioN Gaming (Japan)
- Gen. G (South Korea)
- T1 (South Korea)
- DRX (South Korea)
- Team Secret (Philippines)
- Paper Rex (Singapore)
- Rex Regum Qeon (Indonesia)
- Talon Esports (Thailand)
- Global Esports (India)
All franchised teams are required to include anywhere from six to ten members on their roster, with an additional slot for the General Manager/Coach. Teams are also required to maintain at least four players from within their region, with the option to sign one imported (foreign) player.
All players competing in the upcoming VCT season must be above the age of 18 (born on or before March 26, 2005), unless they have participated in a Challengers main event in the 2022 season.
Initial rosters for VCT Pacific League 2023
All 10 teams that are set to compete in the first season of the VCT Pacific League have confirmed their initial rosters ahead of the 2023 Kickoff tournament.
Major organizations such as DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, and Team Secret have retained a majority of their existing roster for the upcoming season, while Global Esports, T1, and Talon Esports, among other organizations, have revamped their entire lineup in their attempts to build a roster capable of ascending to the title of Valorant Champions.
Here are the initial rosters of all the tier-1 organizations that Valorant enthusiasts can cheer for in the 2023 season of VCT Pacific League:
DetonatioN Gaming
- Reita
- Seoldam
- Anthem
- Suggest
- takej
- xnfri
DRX
- stax
- Zest
- Rb
- MaKo
- BuZz
- Foxy9
Gen.G
- Meteor
- k1Ng
- TS
- Secret
- eKo
- iNTRO
Global Esports
- WRONSKI
- t3xture
- SkRossi
- Monyet
- Lightningfast
- AYRIN
- Bazzi
Paper Rex
- d4v41
- mindfreak
- Benkai
- f0rsakeN
- Jinggg
- cgrs
Rex Regum Qeon
- 2GE
- tehbotoL
- EJAY
- Emman
- fl1pzjder
- Lmemore
T1
- Ban
- BeomJun
- Munchkin
- Sayaplayer
- xeta
Talon Esports
- Patiphan
- foxz
- JitboyS
- Crws
- garnetS
- sushiboys
Team Secret
- BORKUM
- JessieVash
- DubsteP
- Jremy
- invy
- lenne
ZETA DIVISION
- barce
- crow
- Dep
- Laz
- SugarZ3ro
- TENNN
With organizations having time until February 2023 to submit their final rosters, the lineups listed above are subject to change. Fans of Valorant esports can tune into Sportskeeda for more regular updates on the VCT 2023 season.