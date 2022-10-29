Valorant Pacific League tier list: Best and worst teams ahead of VCT 2023 season

The VCT 2023 partnership program is hosting popular organizations across the world, along with some lesser-known ones in Valorant esports' history. Ever since Riot Games announced its partners, the selected teams have been actively participating in the roster mania, trying to grab the best talents.

VCT Pacific League is majorly uncharted compared to the Americas and EMEA regions. Historically, the western territories have dominated the esports scene, especially in the PC and first-person-shooter segments. That said, there are a vast number of athletes in the APAC region waiting to be recognized.

A majority of the ten teams that were selected in the Pacific League have announced their complete rosters for 2023. This article will feature a tier list for readers to weigh their favorite APAC squad's strength against their competitors.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Valorant's VCT Pacific League tier list: Every partnered team from the region, ranked

S-tier

Drx

South Korean organization DRX tops the tier list for VCT Pacific League 2023. Following the team's impressive performance in 2022, the organization chose to retain its core lineup — stax, Zest, Rb, BuZz, and MaKo — the same and added a sixth player, Foxy9, to comply with the roster rules. Considering their synergy and impeccable in-game executions in the past, DRX is definitely a top contender for the tournament.

Paper Rex

Second on the list, Paper Rex is known as one of the most aggressive teams on the VCT circuit. The side performed remarkably in VCT 2022, winning thousands of hearts in the APAC region and beyond.

Amidst the prevalent roster mania, CEO Nikhil Hathiramani stressed that there's no need for a change in the roster. Another thing worth mentioning is that the organization signed a sixth player, Patiphan "CigaretteS" Posri, to adhere to the roster rules.

A-tier

ZETA DIVISION

Top Japanese team ZETA DIVISION were praised by fans following their performance in VCT 2022. Even though they were unable to get past the Group Stage in Valorant Champions 2022, the players showed great promise. Unsurprisingly, the organization chose to keep the same team composition and added Ryo "barce" Takebayashi as the roster's sixth man.

T1

T1 has acquired some of the biggest talents from the APAC region and beyond ahead of VCT 2023. For starters, the organization welcomed back its former member Sayaplayer, who had joined The Guard for VCT 2022. The squad has also acquired former Cloud9 and Crazy Raccoon athletes Xeta and Munchkin. Furthermore, T1 signed Joseph "Ban" Seungmin Oh to utilize its import slot. Lastly, popular Overwatch pro Carpe is set to make his entry into the Valorant pro scene with the organization.

B-tier

Global Esports

Global Esports features some of the most promising and young Asian talents, as well as two iconic Indian players backed by former XSET member AYRIN as their in-game leader. The organization represents India, which is home to many dedicated Valorant fans. While the game's esports scene slowly blooms in the country, Global Esports aims to take the first step towards displaying the capabilities of Indian talents in the international space.

Team Secret

Team Secret is still looking to formally announce its roster for 2023. However, the Philippines-based Valorant team has always been a strong presence amongst SEA and SA rosters. The active lineup presently features JessieVash, DubsteP, Jremy, and BORKUM; the organization is yet to announce these players as part of the final roster and add two members to comply with the roster rules.

Talon Esports

Talon Esports surprised many fans by announcing the return of iconic Valorant athlete Patiphan to the game. The team welcomed the retired Overwatch pro to its professional Valorant roster, along with former XERXIA players Sushiboys, foxz, and crws. From the looks of things, Talon Esports seems quite capable of dealing with their opponents in the APAC region.

Gen.G

Gen.G, the fourth team in the B-tier, rebuilt their roster from the ground up. The organization acquired Meteor from the high-achieving team, Northception. It also signed five South Korean talents with past league experience to complete its roster. While the lineup doesn't seem strong enough to beat the top contenders on this list, VCT is full of surprises.

C-tier

Detonation Gaming and Rex Regum Qeon

Detonation Gaming and Rex Regum Qeon have announced their rosters for 2023 but failed to impress fans with their choices. That said, some teams have been known to showcase unexpected dominance against their seemingly superior competitors in VCT. Fans will definitely look forward to the performances of Detonation Gaming and Rex Regum Qeon in the VCT Pacific League.

The tier list shown above was created at a time when some APAC teams were yet to formally announce their full roster. Hence, readers are advised to take the tier list lightly and wait for the official announcements for final takes.

