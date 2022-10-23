How is T1 gearing up for VCT 2023 season?

The VCT 2023 off-season has been pretty eventful so far for partnered teams like T1, who have managed to weave a strong Valorant roster ahead of the circuit. As part of the VCT Pacific League, T1 sought to rebuild a strong team. In fact, the popular esports organization based out of Asia and North America has acquired five top talents for its Valorant roster.

T1 announced most of its Valorant roster for VCT 2023 today, and it comprises of promising athletes. From the looks of it, the team is ready to take on its league competitors at the highest level. However, the organization is yet to announce the fifth player for the team.

Everything we know so far about popular esports organization T1's Valorant roster for VCT 2023

On October 23, T1 announced five players for its VCT 2023 lineup. As of now, the roster comprises of the following athletes:

Son "xeta" Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom Joseph "Ban" Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo Kim "BeomJun" Beom-jun

While xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, and BeomJun hail from South Korea, Ban is the only import on the team with his origins in North America.

T1 has called their dibs on some of the most talented athletes in the Valorant esports scene. Xeta was a long-standing athlete for Cloud9's Valorant roster and has constantly humbled opponents with his 'Initiator' plays. Ban was a part of Knights, a popular American esports organization, and has been known for his impeccable accuracy with Chamber's Headhunter and the Operator.

Sayaplayer was significant to The Guard's unexpected success in VCT 2022. Many wouldn't know his past involvement with T1; he was part of T1's professional Valorant roster before joining The Guard. Sayaplayer has now returned to his roots and is ready to take on his competitors as a duelist for T1.

Munchkin was once a part of Cloud9 Korea's roster and, more recently, was a part of Crazy Raccoon’s Valorant team, which made it to the Valorant Champions 2021. As announced by the head coach in a tweet, he will be the IGL for T1's Valorant roster.

BeomJun isn't as experienced as others on his team but has showcased incredible promise on the game's competitive leaderboards. He outperformed his counterparts in scrims to earn a place on the team, as sources for Vlr.gg reported.

The team is backed by popular head coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum, and subsidiary coach, Dakota "Stunner" MacLeod, who played an important role in building the team. Autumn has revealed the officials' intentions to shift BeomJun as the sixth player once the last athlete for the roster is chosen.

The VCT 2023 rulebook mandates assigning at least six players to a professional Valorant roster. The maximum number of players on the roster is ten, while the minimum is six. Hence, T1 is yet to announce its last athlete for the team.

Currently, the roster is expected to participate in third-party tournaments and establish an unbreakable synergy for the upcoming international leagues next year.

VCT 2023 will commence with an introductory 'kickoff' tournament which will pitch thirty partnered teams against one another in a LAN event. The winning team of the kickoff tournament will get a straight ticket to the Masters 2023 and garner an extra slot for their league.

