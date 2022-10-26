How is Talon Esports shaping their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 season?

On October 25, Talon Esports announced the members of its professional Valorant roster ahead of the VCT 2023 season. Having secured a spot in the VCT Pacific League, the Thailand-based organization, like other VCT partners, has been striving to build a solid team that can compete against the best in the APAC region and beyond.

Needless to say, Talon Esports is an unfamiliar name in the world of professional Valorant. That said, the organization has been fielding strong teams in other games such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Arena of Valor for some time now and is quite popular outside of Riot's tactical shooter. Not only has Talon Esports woven a successful brand to its name, but many giants also act as sponsors for the team.

From the looks of it, Talon Esports has managed to build a strong Valorant roster for VCT 2023. The organization has begun to turn a few heads, now that it has acquired former XERXIA and X10 athletes. While fans are yet to see how the team performs in tournaments, Talon Esports has seemingly done a great job in creating a roster for the VCT Pacific League.

Everything we know about Talon Esports' Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 so far

As announced by the organization in a quirky video, Talon Esports' final roster for the VCT 2023 comprises of the following athletes:

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard Thanamethk "crws" Mahatthananuyut Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong Apiwat "GarnetS" Apiraksukumal Jittana "JitboyS" Nokngam

Sushiboys, foxz, and crws were formerly a part of XERXIA's Valorant roster. Despite the team's notable performance in VCT 2022, XERXIA couldn't make it to the VCT partnership program, which featured a stringent selection process based on multiple factors other than past competitive performances. The popular roster disbanded on October 21, allowing its players to move on and look for newer offers.

The former XERXIA trio is known to assume flex agent roles, picking Sentinels, Duelists, Initiators, and Controllers as required. Foxz was an IGL for Xerxia's roster and is expected to assume the same role in Talon Esports. Interestingly, they will play alongside former X10 Esports star Patiphan, who was recently an Overwatch pro.

Patiphan had a great run in X10 Esports back in 2021 when he was playing Valorant competitively. However, a wrist injury prevented him from participating at the core of VCT 2021's tournament circuit. Following this unfortunate situation, Patiphan moved back to playing Overwatch professionally as a part of the Los Angeles Gladiators and kept showcasing his talent until last month.

The pro-gamer announced his retirement from Blizzard's hero-shooter in September 2022, leading to massive speculations about his future in esports. With Talon Esports' announcement, fans are now happy to see the pro Duelist return to Valorant esports.

GarnetS, a talented duelist who formerly played for X10 Crit, also joined Talon Esports' Valorant roster for VCT 2023. In early 2022, X10 acquired GarnetS as part of a rebuild after Patiphan left for Overwatch and the former roster disbanded. Lastly, former FW Esports athlete JitboyS is a flex player who will possibly be the sixth man on Talon's VCT 2023 roster.

Talon Esports' coach In "Creative" Moo-keun will most likely continue to guide the newly-formed roster for VCT 2023, as the organization hasn't announced any changes in the staff segment yet.

