Patiphan rumored to make his return to Valorant with Talon Esports

According to sources online, a new revelation has surfaced regarding Patiphan, a retired Valorant professional who played for X10 CRIT. In a recent scrim, a Valorant account owned by the Thai player was spotted with Talon Esports.

A recent Twitter post hinted towards the return of the player on the Thai team, as an account used by Patiphan was seen in a scrim game with other XERXIA players. Franchising has taken the VCT scene by storm, and the five-year roadmap will feature all the partnered teams going against one another.

Apart from the partnered teams, other rosters that haven't been selected for the Partnership program will also appear in the Challenger Leagues for each region, followed by the Ascension series.

After retiring from Valorant in December 2021, Patiphan played DPS for the Los Angeles Gladiators of the Overwatch League. The Thai player helped his team win the Kickoff Clash and Midseason Madness tournaments in the summer. Multiple sources even confirmed that the player was dealing with some sort of wrist injury.

Fast-forward to October 2022, a Twitter post made by a user named Seulgi hints at the return of the Thai player with Talon Esports.

It’s also possible the account could be shared with another player to scrim.



Sources: An account owned by Patiphan was recently spotted in scrims with Talon Esports.

It's also possible the account could be shared with another player to scrim.

Crws, foxz, & sushiboys were also seen scrimming for Talon. This follows the trio not playing TEC for XIA.

There's other information that also hints at Patiphan's return to the VCT scene. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Talon Esports' CEO Sean Zheng mentioned:

"We're currently in discussions around exploring options around certain teams throughout SEA that can obviously represent our home country, which makes a lot of sense."

This statement indicates that Talon Esports is looking to sign some of the best Thai talent, and that could mean players from XERXIA. Zheng also mentioned:

"We're also looking to bring back some stars from the international space who might have left Valorant for some other games and might be coming back as well."

There is no solid evidence yet regarding Patiphan's return to the VCT scene, but recent events suggest that Talon is already out to sign some great players to compete in VCT 2023.

The tweet also mentions that there is a possibility that Patiphan's account was shared by another player during the scrim and that it was not Patiphan using the account. In addition to this, the post also shares that other members of XERXIA, namely Crws, foxz, and sushiboys were also seen scrimming for Talon Esports.

So far, there has been no official confirmation by Talon Esports or Patiphan regarding his return to the Valorant professional scene. However, the situation appears to be alluding to his return to Valorant after his retirement from the Overwatch League.

The post also mentions that scrimming with the XERXIA members could mean that the trio will not be playing The Esports Club (TEC) Challengers for their team.

