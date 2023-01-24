Valorant to launch special weapon skins inspired by partnered teams in VCT 2023

With VCT 2023 LOCK//IN around the corner, Valorant may soon receive its first batch of much-anticipated team-influenced weapon skins.

According to leaks, VCT-based cosmetics, which were first announced last year, are already developing and may make their way into the game in the next couple of months.

Valorant esports head Leo Faria recently made a revelation about the VCT team skins. In the latest episode of The Wisemen Podcast, Faria confirmed that the game would host "team-branded content" but refused to reveal a time frame. He said:

"I'm not going to say when because that's still in the works."

Team-branded content, including VCT-based skins, is coming to Valorant

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks VCT Partnered Team Skins are Coming. This was said initially around the time of partnership. So far they look to be releasing in the next couple of months. The most likely case to happen is 1 Skin with a ton of Variants. | #VALORANT VCT Partnered Team Skins are Coming. This was said initially around the time of partnership. So far they look to be releasing in the next couple of months. The most likely case to happen is 1 Skin with a ton of Variants. | #VALORANT

With the official confirmation of VCT-partnered team skins in place, fans are excited for the special cosmetics to make their way to Valorant. Even though the release date wasn't officially revealed, the renowned Valorant leaker took matters into his hands and presented a believable hint.

As per the leak, the much-anticipated team skins may drop in the next two months. In theory, fans can expect the first batch of team-based cosmetics to drop before or during the second round of pro events in VCT 2023, which is the regional international league split.

Riot Games may also release only one skin, which could feature multiple variants, given that there are 30 partnered teams.

The popular tactical shooter has never featured more than five variants for a particular skin. Having multiple variants for one skin to represent thirty teams may seem to be a far-fetched idea for now.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks On Variants, it’s more of an estimation given the amount of teams and 1 more thing. It could be a CDL type where teams get their own pack. The skins are in dev.



I saw people sharing the clip from VALORANTTV that happened earlier saying it’s new info. Team skins have been known. On Variants, it’s more of an estimation given the amount of teams and 1 more thing. It could be a CDL type where teams get their own pack. The skins are in dev. I saw people sharing the clip from VALORANTTV that happened earlier saying it’s new info. Team skins have been known.

The leak further hinted that Riot Games might follow a CDL-based content distribution strategy, where teams get their own packs. Fans can buy one or multiple team packs containing skins, buddies, sprays, and player cards representing their favorite teams and athletes.

Riot Games will work closely with the partnered teams to create these special cosmetics for the fandom. This will help monetize the partnership model and promote the international leagues and improve fan experiences.

Furthermore, a part of the revenue from these skins will go to the respective teams who helped build them. Here's what Faria, Valorant esports head, had to say about the matter:

"We work with teams to build together types of in-game content with their own brand and we are definitely looking at that. The team branded content also comes with a minimum guarantee, so even if your team is not yet super popular you're gonna have a healthy number with a minimum guarantee."

Teams will also earn a base stipend for being a partner and extra incentives for performing above and beyond a particular baseline set by Riot Games.

Poll : 0 votes