“Can’t have a tournament that is incredibly long” - Valorant Esports Head shares reason behind single-elimination format for VCT 2023 LOCK//IN

With VCT 2023 LOCK//IN's restricted format stirring a significant debate, Valorant esports head Leo Faria took the chance to share his thoughts in an intriguing podcast. He also revealed that several options were being considered and explained why single-elimination was the best way to kick off the season.

In a special podcast hosted by Rod "Slasher" Breslau, Spencer "Hiko" Martin, Sean "sgares" Gares, and Joshua "steel" Nissan, Leo Faria discussed the kickoff tournament's purpose and the factors that drove the decision to choose a single-elimination format.

Leo Faria @lhfaria Thanks for everyone’s thoughts, questions and challenges re: the LOCK//IN format announcement today. Even the harsh ones. I’m confident we made the right choice, but I appreciate your feedback. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts, questions and challenges re: the LOCK//IN format announcement today. Even the harsh ones. I’m confident we made the right choice, but I appreciate your feedback.

Faria referred to LOCK/IN as a "one-time-only event" and emphasized the tournament's purpose. Firstly, LOCK/IN will be a medium to introduce all thirty partnered teams to the world and welcome the new VCT format.

The second purpose, as he explained, is to cover the gap in the season timeline, which was created due to the need for partners to travel to their boot camps and settle.

"we selected our partner teams last year which means they need time to move to the new Hub City. So, a lot of teams are moving from Latin America and Brazil to Los Angeles. Seeing it's from all over Europe moving to Berlin and Seoul. So, we couldn't start the season in January." - Leo Faria, Valorant esports head

Older VCT seasons which followed a different format, used to start right from January, which isn't the case with VCT 2023. Hence, the Valorant esports team wanted to host a large-scale tournament to fill the gap between January and the first international league split.

Leo Faria @lhfaria @GeorgeCGed A lengthy tournament is harder to follow, people churn midway, and most importantly, it impacts the rest of the season — taking away time from IL splits, Masters, LCQ and Champions. @GeorgeCGed A lengthy tournament is harder to follow, people churn midway, and most importantly, it impacts the rest of the season — taking away time from IL splits, Masters, LCQ and Champions.

That said, LOCK//IN created further challenges for Faria and his team: to create fairgrounds and avoid creating an "incredibly long tournament."

"32 teams is a lot and we both don't want and can't have a tournament that is incredibly long. I think LOCK//IN as it is, is already a long tournament. It's big but we wouldn't go past that." - Leo Faria, Valorant esports head

Faria added that creating a long-going tournament will delay the season, which they wouldn't prefer.

Leo Faria @lhfaria @GeorgeCGed We considered swiss. We built a whole schedule for it. As we did for other formats. But swiss would take a lot more matches and more broadcast hours. Which means more show days, or longer days. We didn't want that because the tournament is already too long as it is. @GeorgeCGed We considered swiss. We built a whole schedule for it. As we did for other formats. But swiss would take a lot more matches and more broadcast hours. Which means more show days, or longer days. We didn't want that because the tournament is already too long as it is.

He also posed against adding too many matchups in a single day and compressing the tournament's run time due to its negative effect on viewership and the production team.

"We can add more matches without adding more days but that means having a 12, 14 day broadcast, which is pretty brutal for viewers. Realistically, no one watch watches that. It's also pretty brutal on our production teams... we can't ask people to work 18 hours." - Leo Faria, Valorant esports head

Before deciding, the Valorant esports team also considered other tournament formats, including the popular GSL grouping and the widely-suggested Swiss format.

Leo Faria @lhfaria @spam_literal I get that some ppl would prefer a few Bo1s vs one Bo3. IMO that’s choosing quantity over quality. I rather have one meaningful matchup that finds a definitive winner, versus leaving it up to a single map selection, a pistol round that defines a game, etc. Bo1s are too fragile. @spam_literal I get that some ppl would prefer a few Bo1s vs one Bo3. IMO that’s choosing quantity over quality. I rather have one meaningful matchup that finds a definitive winner, versus leaving it up to a single map selection, a pistol round that defines a game, etc. Bo1s are too fragile.

Even the idea of hosting best-of-one matchups while retaining the double-elimination format was considered. Faria expressed the team's reluctance toward best-of-one matchups and mentioned how it could introduce volatility.

We prioritized having all thirty teams... thirty two, including the two invited teams from China... So, having fewer matchups, like we don't have a lot of matchup diversity. You don't have one team playing a lot of teams but when a matchup happened it's quite significant. You know who's the best team and we have a more definitive winner. - Leo Faria, Valorant esports head

In every way, single elimination seemed to be the best option.

Why not multi-streaming?

Leo Faria @lhfaria @daraklyde @CCCCCreative @ZettWarden @ltsCamo We don't like multistreams. It's bad for several reasons, including — it splits the audience, we can't develop a single storyline, and people are forced to choose which matches to watch. It diminishes the impact of the tournament overall. @daraklyde @CCCCCreative @ZettWarden @ltsCamo We don't like multistreams. It's bad for several reasons, including — it splits the audience, we can't develop a single storyline, and people are forced to choose which matches to watch. It diminishes the impact of the tournament overall.

In a follow-up question, Hiko asked why Riot chose to avoid multi-streaming more than one matchup as a solution, to which Valorant's Leo Faria had an apt answer ready.

Sports are all about personalities. People tune in because they like the pros or because they like the teams. When you have multi-streams you're forcing viewers to choose to watch match A or match B and if there's something really nice happening in matchup A and you're watching matchup B, you're simply not following that storyline. - Leo Faria, Valorant esports head

Faria states that multi-streaming matchups also fragment viewership, which Riot Games doesn't prefer. He also shared another primary reason for not choosing to double-stream: to give newly partnered teams a chance to grab more eyeballs.

The much-anticipated VCT 2023 LOCK//IN is set to host 32 professional Valorant teams in a single-elimination tournament starting in February. Riot Games announced sixteen intriguing pre-decided matchups, all of which will feature a best-of-three series.

Leo Faria @lhfaria @GeorgeCGed We love double-elim as much as you all. I'm not looking to change that. Double-elim will be back for Masters, Champs and beyond. LOCK//IN is a one-time-only event, and the only reason we have a new format is because of the sheer amount of teams. @GeorgeCGed We love double-elim as much as you all. I'm not looking to change that. Double-elim will be back for Masters, Champs and beyond. LOCK//IN is a one-time-only event, and the only reason we have a new format is because of the sheer amount of teams.

That said, most of the fandom expressed disappointment with single elimination being the core rule for the tournament. Professionals and content creators also contributed to the discussion, but most of them stood against the decision.

Nevertheless, Riot's Leo Faria had a decent and elaborate explanation for going ahead with the controversial format.

