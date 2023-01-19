5 best VCT LOCK//IN matches to look forward to 

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) is about to kick off 2023 with a major international event. LOCK//IN will feature 20 franchises and two Chinese teams competing for the top prize. The tournament will have a single elimination structure where every loss equals dropping out.

Valorant's franchising has bumped up the competition significantly. The teams have made several roster changes that require key players to relocate internationally. Some organizations have also changed their base of operations to suit their new structure better.

With LOCK//IN's schedule released, several high-level matchups would be one for the books. Audiences can expect the best Valorant gameplay from these pros. The following section dives into five matchups to look out for.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

VCT LOCK//IN will be packed with blistering games

1) Sentinels vs FNATIC

Sentinels completed a revamp of their roster during franchising. The team brought in the dynamic Brazilian duo pANcada. The roster also saw the addition of Sacy from LOUD and zekken, dephh, and the coach SyykoNT from XSET. Tenz is also a part of the active roster, while SicK will be the sixth player to join the team.

FNATIC made several roster changes and brought in Chronicle from M3C and Leo from Guild Esports. Boaster, Alfajer, and Derke retain their seats from the previous roster.

Sentinels vs FNATIC will be an absolute joy to watch, as both teams have players with insane talent. Moreover, these teams have a history where Sentinels defeated FNATIC 3-0 to become the Champions of the first international Valorant LAN event.

2) Cloud9 vs Paper Rex

Paper Rex was one of the top teams during VCT 2022. Their W gaming strategy was both effective and entertaining. Paper Rex had an exceptional roster that proved APAC (Asia-Pacific) was a region to fear. Hence, for 2023 they have decided to stick with their old roster.

On the other hand, Cloud9 made some big changes as they brought in Zellsis and the current best Valorant player, yay. These pros will join the remaining Cloud9 core of Vanity, Xeppaa, and leaf. This is one of the strongest teams in the NA region and a potential contender for the World Championship.

The match between these two teams should be top-notch, given the depth of players and talent. Since they will be facing off for the first time, fans of both have something unique to look forward to.

3) KOI vs NRG Esports

This will be KOI's first participation at an international Valorant LAN event. The team has a great mix of talented and experienced players who have won games in the VCT. Sheydos, koldamenta, trexx, and starxo have strong LAN experience that should help them now.

NRG Esports completely revamped its roster heading into franchising. The team picked the successful OpTic Gaming roster and was one of the most consistent in VCT 2022.

The roster will consist of their players crashies, FNS, Victor, and coach Chet. They also got one of the standout players during VCT 2022, ardiis, and the last remaining member of NRG from their previous Valorant roster, sOm.

Both teams look like they'll have a lot of strategic planning going into their match. Given the amount of experience all the above players have, the match should be interesting to watch.

4) ZETA DIVISION vs Leviatan

ZETA DIVISION surprised everyone in 2022. During VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik, ZETA had one of the most incredible runs in Valorant history and finished third in the tournament. They proved that Japan was a region to be reckoned with. Hence, in the future, into 2023, ZETA DIVISION has decided to stick with its previous roster.

Leviatan was another surprise last year. Their quick, aggressive playstyle and crisp aim made the crowd go wild during VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen and Champions 2022. Leviatan made some roster changes as they brought in nzr and Mazino.

Both these teams have different playstyles. Where ZETA likes to play a little slow, Leviatan likes to get in the enemy's face. The question is will ZETA be able to punish Leviatan for it and have another incredible one, or will Leviatan change their playstyle beforehand? This match will be amazing because these teams have never faced each other.

5) Global Esports vs Team Vitality

Global Esports is the only Indian organization that has made it into franchising. The roster saw a lot of changes where AYRIN was brought from NA's XSET alongside Bazzi, t3zture, Monyet, and WRONSKI. The team has also decided to keep a couple of its Indian players from the previous roster, namely SkRossi and Lightningfast, making it a seven-man roster.

Team Vitality consists of a lot of talented players, namely Destrian, Twisten, ceNder, and MOLSI, who are from various top EMEA teams. The powerhouse of this team is BONECOLD, who will be an IGL that brings in a lot of experience as the First World Champion in Valorant in 2021.

Both these teams have a lot to prove, as this is their first international debut in VCT. Will Global Esports rise to the occasion, or will Team Vitality give a crushing defeat are the questions the viewers will be asking? Regardless, the match will be entertaining as nobody knows what to expect from the teams.

VCT LOCK//IN is going to be Valorant's biggest event yet. It will be a fantastic opportunity for all the teams to get some LAN experience and learn about their opponents. However, viewers can be sure to expect some incredible moments and have a great time while watching LOCK//IN.

