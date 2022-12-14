Who were the 5 best Valorant IGLs (in-game leaders) during VCT 2022?

Valorant has had a blooming esports scene ever since its release. However, it wasn't until 2022 that the game truly achieved the status of a global esport. In 2021, the professional scene was mostly dominated by regions like NA and EMEA, which resulted in the winners always belonging to those regions. But things began to change in 2022, after teams from all regions started stepping up big time.

An IGL is someone who leads the team during a match and makes important calls for the team. IGLs are also tasked with maintaining morale during challenging situations. Here's a list of the five best IGLs in Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 In-game leaders who gave it their all during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Boaster

Jake "Boaster" is an esports player from the United Kingdom who plays for Fnatic. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Controller in the team. Omen was his most-played Agent in the past year.

Boaster is one of the most popular players in the Valorant esports scene. As an IGL, he has always been able to keep his team's spirits up, be it through singing or cracking jokes.

Fnatic has been through a lot of roster changes, but Boaster has always been able to maintain the team's status as one of the best in the EMEA scene.

2) FNS

Pujan "FNS" is a Canadian esports player who currently plays for NRG Esports. He has fulfilled the roles of a Controller, Initiator, and Sentinel for the team, making him a very flexible player. Breach was his most-played Agent in the past year.

FNS has been in the FPS esports scene for quite a while and brings a lot of experience to his team. His former team, OpTic Gaming, was among the most consistent teams in the entirety of VCT 2022. They beat LOUD 3-0 in the Grand Finals to become the winners of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. FNS is renowned for his IGL skills and played a crucial role in OpTic Gaming's success.

3) Benkai

Benedict "Benkai" is a Singaporean esports player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for the team, and his most-played Agent in the past year was Breach.

Benkai is amongst the most popular players in the Valorant esports scene and is most famously known for his hilarious walkouts. As an IGL, Benkai is able to think on his feet and is also able to bring some fun energy to his team.

One of his best matches as an IGL was when Paper Rex beat OpTic Gaming with a score of 2-1 during the Upper Finals of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen.

4) ANGE1

Kyrylo "ANGE1" is an esports player from Ukraine who currently plays for Natus Vincere (NAVI). He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Controller but has also played as the Initiator Fade. Omen was ANGE1's most-played Agent in the past year.

ANGE1's former team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) was a force to be reckoned with during VCT 2022. As an IGL, he brought a lot of experience to the team. FPX had an insane run in 2022 that concluded with them beating Paper Rex 3-2 in the Grand Finals to win Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. ANGE1's 4k clutch against XSET in VCT 2022 was one of the most insane moments in the tournament's history.

5) dephh

Rory "dephh" is an esports player from the United Kingdom who currently plays for Sentinels. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator recently but has also played as a Controller in the past. Astra was dephh's most-played Agent in the past year.

dephh's former team, XSET, was among the top teams in NA. dephh was an amazing IGL, and despite XSET's shortcomings during VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, he was able to prove his caliber by taking XSET to the top six during Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

