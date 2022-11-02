Valorant releases new voice lines for Agents in Patch 5.09, reveals lore around Harbor, Breach, and more

With the release of Episode 5 Dimension, Valorant fans across the world were treated to a new map called Pearl. A new Indian Agent was also launched alongside the launch of Episode 5 Act 3 which changed the controller meta of the game. Now, there is word that some voice lines will be added to Valorant via patch 5.09.

Shiick (on Twitter), a well-known data miner, discovered some voice lines in the new patch. He's discovered some voicemails from Harbor and Breach, which tie into the lore of the game. The new voice lines could possibly tease a new Agent and a map that may be located in Harbor's birthplace, India.

The voicemail starts with Harbor referring to Brimstone, Astra, Killjoy, and Harbor finishing their analysis.

Brimstone, Astra, Killjoy, and I finished our analysis.

He says that they have taken a look at the results from several different angles, multiple times. They have come to the same conclusion every time, which is that the City of Flowers in the Omega universe is a Multiverse Nexus.

We looked at it, a dozen different ways, and it always comes back the same. The City of Flowers on Omega is a Multiverse Nexus.

Here, the aforementioned city, which is known as the City of Flowers, may be a new map, rumors of which have been appearing all over the internet. Harbor further states that the first version of the city has been ruined and if Legion powers up the Nexus in Omega, there would be nothing left to absorb the shock.

If Legion Powers up that Nexus, with Alpha's version of the city ruined, there's nothing left to absorb the shock.

The result would be apocalyptic and would end the lives of millions of people in Harbor's home country, India. This hints at the new map being set in the Indian Agent's birthplace.

Result. The result would be catastrophic, millions of lives in my home country lost.

Harbor isn't going to let that happen and instructs Brimstone to prepare a team with his name at the top of the list.

That's not a scenario I'm willing to entertain. No one else can stop Legion from pulling the trigger. This is on us. So, get a team ready and make sure I'm at the top of the list.

The location of the new map in Valorant has been more or less confirmed with the new voicemail. It stands to reason that Riot Games will be teasing the new map over a few more voicemails. The game's lore is shaping up quite well after the introduction of Varun Batra.

Then, Breach speaks to Brimstone over voicemail and says that he has received news of his nephew's sentence being reduced. Breach wonders how that could have happened and thanks Brimstone for pulling a few strings to get his nephew out.

Brimstone. I got the news that my nephew sentence was reduced, he's getting out next month. I wonder how that could've happened. Thanks for pulling strings.

This hints at a new Agent who may join the Valorant roster. There is speculation that the new Valorant Agent might be Swedish as he is Breach's nephew.

