Harbor in Valorant: How to play the Indian Agent effectively on Fracture

Valorant recently introduced its fifth Controller Agent, Habor, to the roster. Episode 5 Act 3 brought a plethora of changes to the game, including significant changes made to the shooter's current meta. Harbor was teased a long time ago with plenty of player cards and official posts made by Riot Games.

Since his addition, fans have been wondering where the Controller fits in the game and what his kit can accomplish in the long run. Harbor can be utilized very well, considering the range of flexibility his kit can provide.

Fracture is the most uniquely designed Valorant map that Riot Games has ever developed. With a ton of access points through ropes around the map and a central spawn point for the defenders, Harbor can thrive with his abilities.

How to master Harbor on Valorant's Fracture

Fracture was designed with unique traversal gadgets where the developers had something special in mind regarding efficiency. When it comes to the plant sites on the map, Fracture is designed in a way that attackers have plenty of choices while entering the site.

Harbor can be used methodically on both attack and defensive sides to hold off or push back opponents with his utilities on Fracture. His kit can be managed accordingly to slow down enemies when they come in contact with the water walls, but they won't deal any damage.

Using Harbor on Fracture

High Tide

Harbor's signature ability, High Tide is a combination of Viper and Phoenix walls. Except that it does not deal any kind of damage at all to enemies or friendlies. With a 40-second cooldown period, the wall can be used in various ways. Similar to Viper's Toxin Screen, the High Tide can be used to block essential lines of sight on Fracture.

When attacking, Harbor players can use the High Tide to block the B-Generator and Canteen sections to attack the B site. Similarly for A, Harbor players can block off Sands and Defender spawn while pushing Drop/Satellite or A main.

When defending Fracture, players can always rotate the High Tide wall to face the attackers. Any player trying to breach it will become an easy frag for the defenders. The water wall can be curved into almost any direction,allowing them to use it to block off A main or B main entrances while also taking care of Satellite on the A site.

Cove

Valorant gave a rather unique smoke bubble ability to Harbor with the Cove. So far no other Valorant Agent has the ability to use smoke in a protective shield manner. The Cove is like a throwable smoke bubble that Harbor has to manually throw like Viper's smoke orb. Once deployed, the Cove can last up to 15 seconds. It also consists of a protective layer that can be broken if shot multiple times.

This ability is a defender’s dream in Valorant considering how difficult it is to retake sites on Fracture. On the defensive side, Harbor can always use Cove against the attacker's open plants on A and B sites. Furthermore, it can also be used via lineups to cover up multiple spots such as the A-tower stairs, Generator or Canteen entrance when attacking.

When attacking the B site, players can use Cove to block off Sands or Defender spawn to avoid enemies from spamming.

Cascade

Cascade is Harbor's other smoke-wall ability that can advance in a straight fashion and slow down any enemy on contact. It can even go through walls and structures on Valorant maps. Players can make the wall stop with a push of a button.

Unlike Cove, the Cascade does not provide any protection against bullets and can be spammed with ease, which is why players need to be careful when using the water wall under certain situations.

Valorant's Fracture has certain areas where the Cascade can shine. When attacking A site, Harbor can deploy it to go through the default plant spot to all the way towards the Tower stairs. This will block the vision for any defender standing there, and they will be slowed if they attempt to jump through it.

Cascade can shine on defensive halves as Harbor can deploy the wall right when the attackers are pushing sites. For example, a quick rush on A site can be stopped with the Cascade if it is deployed right in time on A main.

Reckoning (Ultimate ability)

Reckoning is the Indian Agent's top ability in Valorant, and requires seven Ultimate points before players can use it. It can be deployed in a large-scale area as the entire place will become a geyser pool. Anyone caught up in it will be concussed and lose their ability to aim properly, with a decreased fire-rate as well.

The Ultimate specifically shines while retaking sites on Fracture. While Reckoning is a pretty strong ability, it can be used efficiently to take back control of the site from attackers.

Harbor players can use the Ultimate ability to push back the attackers when they attempt to get the spike down. Spots like A heaven and B tower are the perfect defender spots to deploy the Ultimate when the plant is about to take place. However, players must be careful with their positioning and will have to stay alive until the time comes at least.

Harbor can be used in a plethora of ways on other Valorant maps as well. His kit is extremely flexible and can always be paired with other Agents to maximize its effectiveness.

Poll : 0 votes