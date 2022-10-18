Create

Valorant patch 5.08 official notes: Harbor goes live, Agent fixes, Pearl changes, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Oct 18, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Valorant patch 5.08 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant patch 5.08 official notes are finally live, and players will soon get to try out the brand new Indian Agent, Harbor. Along with Harbor's arrival, Episode 5 Act 3 will kick off, allowing players to try out a brand new ranked season, along with a new Battlepass.

Additionally, there will be a few bug fixes arriving for some of the game's Agents, along with a minor change to the Pearl map.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 5.08 can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 5.08 official notes

1) New Agent - Harbor goes live

Abilities

High Tide (E) (Signature/Free Ability)

  • Equip a wall of water. Fire to send the water forward along the ground. Hold Fire to guide the water in the path of your crosshair, passing through the world and spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt Fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit by the High Tide will face a 'Slowed' status effect.

Cove (Q) (Basic Ability 1)

  • Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt Fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, Cove spawns a water shield that blocks bullets.

Cascade (C) (Basic Ability 2)

  • Equip a wave of water. Fire to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-use it to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit by the Cascade will face a 'Slowed' status effect'.

Reckoning (X) (Ultimate)

  • Equip the full power of your Artifact. Fire to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players caught in the area will be hit by successive geyser strikes. Players caught by a strike will face a 'Concussed' status effect.

2) Bugs

Agents

  • Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage.
  • Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen could have small gaps around ground level in specific map locations.
Gameplay settings

Fixed various minimap bugs:

  • Ally position indicators would persist on the edge of the minimap even after the ally came back into view.
  • In some cases, KAY/O’s Suppression Blade position indicator could appear twice on the minimap.
  • Opening the larger map (defaulted to Caps Lock and ‘M’) during round transition could cause spawn barriers to appear as a single pixel.
  • “Recently Seen Enemy” icon indicators could sometimes update their position without the enemy being visible.

Maps

Pearl

  • Fixed a sliver line of sight from A Main to A Link.

