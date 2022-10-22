Valorant recently received one of the biggest updates to date and introduced a new Controller Agent to the game, along with a few key visual and UI changes. Riot Games had been teasing the new addition for a long time and it was a highly anticipated update before Episode 5 is set to conclude.

Harbor, the newest addition to Valorant’s Agent pool, is of Indian origin and utilizes a set of abilities that revolve around map control and securing objectives for the team. The introduction of this character has further developed Valorant’s lore as well.

Ascent is a Valorant map where having a competent Controller Agent is paramount. The map is not a large one but has multiple access points for opponents to exploit. Harbor can be a great asset to the team as some of his abilities can go through map structures, keeping the player safe behind cover.

How to master Harbor for Valorant’s Ascent map

Before diving into using Harbor, let’s take a quick recap of his role in the game and how the Agent can be the most useful in Valorant.

Harbor is an Agent that is best played behind the Duelists. His abilities are nothing to chuckle at as they can be used to set up site executions or even pave the path for "rush" strategies that cut through the enemy’s defenses. The Agent inherently has a role but can be played as a secondary Initiator as well.

Harbor’s abilities in Valorant

Harbor’s abilities are not capable of inflicting any amount of damage on the enemy player, but only provide cover. They can debuff any opponent with a “slowed” effect if they come into contact with his water walls. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description and use-case on Ascent.

High Tide

High Tide is Harbor’s Signature ability that is essentially a combination of Viper and Phoenix’s walls. It has a 40-second cooldown and the wall itself lasts around 15 seconds, which spares almost 25 seconds before it can be reused. For comparison's sake, Viper’s toxin fuel takes 20 seconds to refill before she can reuse her wall for the entire duration.

This ability can be used to block off multiple angles in a smaller and more concise map like Ascent. It can be used in two methods - it can be cast in any direction and the wall will rise like Viper's in a straight line and through map structures or be used by holding the FIRE button and guiding the path of the wall.

For attackers, Harbor can cast the wall from B-Tunnels onto the site and block off Market and B-Main with one wall, considering the path is guided properly. The same can be done from A-Long to block off the A-Link door and A-Heaven with one High Tide cast.

Additionally, this ability can be used to block enemy vision from Mid Market and A-Tree at the same time, which is great while making rotations.

Cove

Cove is a unique ability that can act as a smoke or a shield depending on the situation it is used in. Consisting of a single charge and a cost of 350 credits, it is a throwable ability like KAY/O’s flash and is a hollow smoke like Omen’s in Valorant. An unbroken Cove can last up to 15 seconds.

The ability can be thrown at a distance as well as an underhand throw for it to land closer. It can block a certain amount of bullets before the bullet-resistant layer shatters and the smoke dissipates shortly after. Abilities like Sova’s darts and Viper’s Snake Bite can pass through the smoke.

Cove's capability to block bullets makes it a very valuable ability that can be used to protect teammates while planting or defusing the spike in risky situations. It can be used to block common spam angles on Ascent like the A-Link door angle to safely enter the site and worry only about the angles present in front of the player.

Cascade

Cascade is Harbor’s second basic ability that costs 150 credits and can be used every round. It summons a tall wall of water that is capable of traveling forward in the direction it is cast in and can go through map structures. Pressing the keybind once more stops the wall from moving further, locking it in place. The wall stays up for around five seconds after it stops moving.

Since regular ammunition can pass through this water wall, players need to be wary of bullet-spam. The wall has a comfortable height that can easily block players' line of sight on the ground and high-level positions as well. This ability debuffs players with a “slowed” effect like Sage’s slow orbs in Valorant, but dissipates quickly.

This ability can be primarily used to block angles like A-Heaven in Ascent for attackers while retreating from the site after successfully planting the spike. It is a great secondary-cover ability that can be used to buy time in between the High-Tide-ability recharges.

Reckoning

Reckoning is Harbor’s Ultimate and requires a total of seven ultimate points to become usable. It is a large-scale area-based ability like Brimstone’s in Valorant and has the added advantage of forward creep speed. It can be cast in the direction of the crosshairs that form a geyser pool in an area.

The enemies inside the ability’s area of effect are repeatedly hit with water torrents that concusses them, and disorient their aiming ability and weapon's fire-rate.

This is also a good recon ability as the concussed players will have a golden-purple plume above their heads that extends to the sky, revealing their positions. It is a great ability that can be used to clear almost all angles in an area with the correct cast direction and as a bonus, it cannot be shot and destroyed like Killjoy’s Lockdown in Valorant.

Ascent has standard-sized bomb sites that make it a great map for Harbor to capitalize on his Ultimate. Be it attacking or defending, Reckoning can be used to immediately flush out enemies who are holding tight corners and cheesy angles.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Harbor and map guides that will be covered and updated regularly.

