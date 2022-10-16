Best maps for Harbor in Valorant

Valorant fans are hyped about Riot Games' latest reveal involving a brand-new character. Harbor, an Indian Agent, will be joining the title's roster. The game will receive a major update on October 18, which will bring major changes to the look of the game as well as its meta via the new Controller, Varun Batra (Harbor).

Valorant currently has only eight maps, each of which has a unique design both in terms of gameplay and aesthetics. Every Agent in Valorant has their own role and contributes to the team in their own way. It's crucial to have a Controller in your squad, as they can dictate the pace of the game and secure map control. With that in mind, it's time to find out which are the best maps to play as Harbor in Valorant.

Harbor’s best maps in Valorant, including Breeze

Harbor utilizes a certain artifact that can harness the energy of the cosmos to control water in various ways. Riot Games recently revealed all of his abilities, based on which, it can be ascertained which maps he'll be the perfect pick for.

Ascent

Harbor can be expected to be a fast-paced Agent in Valorant, and Valorant players will be utilizing all his abilities while on the attacking side. His ability, Cascade, can be used offensively to prevent enemies from peeking at certain angles. His signature move, High Tide, will work great in blocking multiple defender-side entry points, making it easier for his team to attack the bomb site.

Harbor can be useful in Ascent's defender side as well. His abilities can be employed to discourage enemies from rushing out as they are slowed when hit by his water-wall abilities. Moreover, his ultimate can cover almost an entire site, which should come in handy while retaking a bomb site. It can concuss enemies that come into contact with the ability repeatedly and make it significantly harder for them to aim.

Breeze

Viper has been the uncontested Controller pick for Breeze, but the introduction of Harbor is going to bring another option to the table. His signature water ability is reusable and can be bent, depending on the situation, to set up a favorable scenario for his team.

Breeze is an open map, and having a hollow smoke that can block bullets to a certain degree should provide enough time for spike planters to safely get the spike down and retreat with squad support.

On the defender side, Harbor can utilize his abilities to isolate foes in a one-against-multiple-enemies situation. Cove, another ability of his, can come in handy as Valorant players can sit inside the smoke and defuse the spike without having to worry about incoming bullets for a short time.

Bind

Bind has several narrow paths that lead to the bomb sites. Gaining access to these sites can be a challenging task, with good Sentinel players on the defender side who know how to use Agents like Killjoy or Chamber.

Thankfully, Harbor’s High Tide can easily block the vision of Killjoy Turrets and Chamber’s Trademark. Players can quickly rush in on a site and use Cove to put down the spike while using Cascade to discourage defenders from pushing inside the smoke.

As a defender, Harbor can force attackers to force out of certain tight angles by blocking off their line of sight. Fans can also save the Cascade ability for post-plant if required to slow down enemies in a direction, making them easy targets.

Fracture

Harbor has the potential to be the primary and only Controller on Fracture. His High Tide can be bent very creatively and is capable of covering multiple angles that exist for the defender side.

After the recent changes on Fracture, dome smokers like Omen and Brimstone cannot cover all the entry and exit points on their own and require a secondary Controller. This is why Harbor could be the key Agent on this map that can handle all the angles alone and help the team take site control faster.

Haven

Harbor’s water walls have a nice height to them, unlike Viper’s wall. Haven is a large map and a comfortable one for Operator users. By using Harbor’s abilities, Valorant players can completely block off the line of sight of Operator users and force them to take a different approach. The remaining angles can be blocked off with High Tide easily, enabling the team to rush in on bomb sites. This is usually seen on larger maps like Haven.

Retaking sites is also common on Haven, considering the fast executions attackers prefer to perform. Harbor is a character most suited to retaking, as he can utilize his wall abilities to push back attackers from their comfortable positions like under-heaven in A-Site or A-Sewer.

Icebox

Icebox has a myriad of positions with varying heights that defenders can hold. Harbor’s ability can be most efficient while executing a mid-to-B-Site strategy. His Cove can be used to safely go across mid, which is in front of Mid-Boiler. The Cascade ability can then be employed to quickly take over the site, blocking enemy vision who might hold B-Main from B-Yellow.

Gamers expect to see more creative executions once the Agent releases globally, along with major changes in the visuals of the game.

Pearl

Valorant's Pearl is the closest map that matches the theme of Harbor. Some might say that this could very well be his home, considering that it is situated quite literally underwater.

There are multiple routes on the map that lead to the site, as well as wide openings like B-Long. Harbor can be a great Controller pick, along with an Initiator like Fade. They can easily deal with the unobstructed vision of the defenders. Harbor's Cove can be a major factor in getting the spike planted safely during critical moments where enemies can shoot through thin walls or boxes.

Poll : 0 votes