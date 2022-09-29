Valorant KAY/O guide: Best nade lineups in Bind

Valorant has emerged as one of the most popular first-person shooter games, allowing players with different playstyles to enjoy Riot’s tactical title together. Various Agents' unique abilities allow players to utilize different lineups for different scenarios.

By role, KAY/O is an Initiator Agent in Valorant and two of his abilities are highly effective in detecting, disorienting, and disabling enemies. One of KAY/O's basic abilities (FRAG/MENT, KAY/O's C ability) is a grenade that can deal high damage in an area of effect. It is capable of converting full kills and holding off enemy aggression.

Bind is a map with multiple short walls and low-rise structures, above which lineups for this heavy damage nade can be thrown. The map also features tight corners and narrow alleys, making it the perfect map for KAY/O users to play in.

It is important to note that the following lineups are performed in LOW graphics settings.

Low graphics settings (Image via Riot Games)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Valorant KAY/O’s easy and best nade lineups in Bind

1) A-Short to A-Site Default Plant

A-Short (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in A-Short and tuck inside the corner shown above.

A-Short (Image via Riot Games)

Position the Heads-Up Display line between the Zero/Point ability icon and the ultimate ability icon (shown in a red circle here) and perform a simple left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade will go over the low-rise roofs and land directly on the A-Site Default Plant Position.

2) Defender Side Spawn to A-Site Default Plant

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in the Defender Side Spawn and stand close to the wall in front of the wall edge shown above.

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Zero/Point ability icon in the HUD (shown in a circle) on the roof ledge as shown here and perform a simple left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade will then land directly on the A-Site Default Plant position and can be used to delay attacker-side aggression.

3) B-Short to B-Site Default Plant

B-Short (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in B-Short outside B-Hookah and in front of the shown wooden boxes. Hug the boxes in such a way that you're in the middle of the boxes and look towards B-SIte.

B-Short (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Zero/Point ability icon in the HUD (shown in a circle) along the wooden wall border and perform a simple left-click throw.

B-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade goes over B-Hookah and lands directly on the B-Site Default Plant Position. This lineup also covers spikes planted for B-Hookah.

4) Defender Side Spawn to B-Site Default Plant

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in Defender Side Spawn and in front of the shown dark wall boundary. Hug the wall directly and look towards B-Site.

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Zero/Point ability icon in the HUD (shown in a red circle) such that the hotkey aligns directly over the triangular lamp. Perform a jump left-click throw.

B-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade will fly over the roofs and land directly on the B-Side Default Plant position. This lineup covers the most-used spike plant spots and can be used to delay attackers for a fair amount of time.

5) A-Lobby to A-Site Default Plant

A-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in A-Lobby and tuck into the shown corner above the broken wooden boxes.

A-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Zero/Point ability icon’s tip in the HUD (shown in a circle) with the roof ledge and perform a jump left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade then lands directly on the A-Site Default Plant position. This lineup is primarily used in a post-plant scenario, but can be used by defenders with a well-timed flank outside A-Bath.

