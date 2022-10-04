Fracture in Valorant: All map changes arriving with patch 5.07

Valorant's Fracture is all set to receive some influential quality-of-life updates. These changes will greatly impact the usual in-game meta players followed on the map.

Fans have repeatedly called Riot Games out for Fracture's initial design, which features an attacker-centric neutral space and promotes unfavorable playstyles. The much-needed modifications will be added to the game with the release of patch 5.07 on October 4.

Exploring Valorant changes to Fracture with patch 5.07

The upcoming changes to Valorant's Fracture will address some complicated spots on the map, making them more flexible and balanced for both attackers and defenders. These changes will disperse the unfair advantages that certain cubbies and corners offer to a particular side.

B Arcade

The developers have opened up a small cubby to make it easier for attackers to hold and counter multi-directional aggression from defenders.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

Players will now be able to move around the depicted area more easily, all thanks to the new ramp.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

B Generator

The choke point has been tightened to allow players to smoke the position effectively and a corner has been removed to make re-clearing the site easier.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

Defender Spawn

The developers removed a small cubby to simplify retakes.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

A Halls

The developers removed the cubby to simply space in A Halls and make moving around easier.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

A Site (Top)

The space around the box was removed to support the process of simplication.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

A Dish

The dish received a major change with the farpath being cut out of the frame. This leaves both sides with a singular and direct approach, making it easier to deal with.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

A Drop

The popular A Drop has been extended and a new cubby has been added to encourage unique playstyles. Attackers will no longer need to check both sides at the same time while entering the site.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

A Rope

This chokepoint was very easy to smoke and hence, couldn't serve as a viable option for defenders to stop an aggressive push. The new changes will give defenders the freedom to adopt new strategies while retakes or stopping a push.

Before/After (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games is known to consider community suggestions diligently when it comes to Valorant. The popular free-to-play tactical FPS title can quickly fall short of intrigue in the absence of new content. Hence, the developers keep deploying content updates and patches to add new features and improve on what's already there.

The upcoming Fracture rework will definitely freshen things up for the Valorant community and promote balanced playstyles.

