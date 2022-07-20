OpTic FNS Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

OpTic Gaming, one of North America's leading Valorant rosters, are in their run for a second consecutive VCT Masters title after reaching the top four of the VCT Masters: Copenhagen. One of the key members of OpTic's squad is their in-game leader, Pujan "FNS" Mehta.

FNS is an esports veteran renowned for his tactical mindset and ability to guide the team through thick and thin. Under the guidance of an experienced individual such as FNS, OpTic are on their way towards making history in competitive Valorant.

Everything to know about OpTic Gaming FNS' Valorant settings

FNS spent the majority of his career competing for various North American rosters on CS: GO's professional circuit. After almost a decade of Counter Strike, FNS made a shift to Riot's tactical shooter.

The 30-year-old Canadian spent his initial days in Valorant on an orgless roster before being acquired by Team Envy, who later rebranded to OpTic Gaming. FNS has held the mantle of the IGL since his entry into the team.

Being an IGL, FNS is usually seen in Sentinel or Controller roles, while occasionally picking Initiators as well. His favorite Agents to play are Killjoy, Cypher, Viper and Breach.

FNS' ability to steer the team in the right direction under any circumstances, paired with his formidable game knowledge, makes him an admirable individual for any Valorant enthusiast. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that FNS uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 220

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3`

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

By adopting FNS' in-game settings and by dedicating enough time to practice the game, aspiring players can reach closer to their dreams of becoming a pro Valorant athlete.

