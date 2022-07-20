OpTic FNS Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

OpTic Gaming, one of North America's leading Valorant rosters, are in their run for a second consecutive VCT Masters title after reaching the top four of the VCT Masters: Copenhagen. One of the key members of OpTic's squad is their in-game leader, Pujan "FNS" Mehta.
FNS is an esports veteran renowned for his tactical mindset and ability to guide the team through thick and thin. Under the guidance of an experienced individual such as FNS, OpTic are on their way towards making history in competitive Valorant.
Everything to know about OpTic Gaming FNS' Valorant settings
FNS spent the majority of his career competing for various North American rosters on CS: GO's professional circuit. After almost a decade of Counter Strike, FNS made a shift to Riot's tactical shooter.
The 30-year-old Canadian spent his initial days in Valorant on an orgless roster before being acquired by Team Envy, who later rebranded to OpTic Gaming. FNS has held the mantle of the IGL since his entry into the team.
Being an IGL, FNS is usually seen in Sentinel or Controller roles, while occasionally picking Initiators as well. His favorite Agents to play are Killjoy, Cypher, Viper and Breach.
FNS' ability to steer the team in the right direction under any circumstances, paired with his formidable game knowledge, makes him an admirable individual for any Valorant enthusiast. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that FNS uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.55
- eDPI: 220
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3`
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
By adopting FNS' in-game settings and by dedicating enough time to practice the game, aspiring players can reach closer to their dreams of becoming a pro Valorant athlete.