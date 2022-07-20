Create
Notifications

OpTic FNS Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

OpTic Gaming FNS Valorant settings (Image via Riot Games)
OpTic Gaming FNS Valorant settings (Image via Riot Games)
Adarsh J Kumar
Adarsh J Kumar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 11:41 PM IST

OpTic Gaming, one of North America's leading Valorant rosters, are in their run for a second consecutive VCT Masters title after reaching the top four of the VCT Masters: Copenhagen. One of the key members of OpTic's squad is their in-game leader, Pujan "FNS" Mehta.

FNS is an esports veteran renowned for his tactical mindset and ability to guide the team through thick and thin. Under the guidance of an experienced individual such as FNS, OpTic are on their way towards making history in competitive Valorant.

3 days 'til we play in front of the #GreenWall at 🇩🇰 The @elgato replay from our insane match against DRX #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/NNGQTnqrSI

Everything to know about OpTic Gaming FNS' Valorant settings

FNS spent the majority of his career competing for various North American rosters on CS: GO's professional circuit. After almost a decade of Counter Strike, FNS made a shift to Riot's tactical shooter.

The 30-year-old Canadian spent his initial days in Valorant on an orgless roster before being acquired by Team Envy, who later rebranded to OpTic Gaming. FNS has held the mantle of the IGL since his entry into the team.

Being an IGL, FNS is usually seen in Sentinel or Controller roles, while occasionally picking Initiators as well. His favorite Agents to play are Killjoy, Cypher, Viper and Breach.

FNS' ability to steer the team in the right direction under any circumstances, paired with his formidable game knowledge, makes him an admirable individual for any Valorant enthusiast. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that FNS uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.

Waited so long for this. https://t.co/49VHPFwRQq

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.55
  • eDPI: 220
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Green
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3`
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: Off
  • Show Map Region Names: Always
Don't sleep on the snow globe knife twitter.com/OpTic/status/1…

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Also Read Story Continues below
  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Med
  • Texture Quality: Med
  • Detail Quality: Med
  • UI Quality: Med
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
  • Bloom: On
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Mousepad: Razer Strider
  • Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
  • Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

By adopting FNS' in-game settings and by dedicating enough time to practice the game, aspiring players can reach closer to their dreams of becoming a pro Valorant athlete.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...