How is ZETA DIVISION shaping its Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

ZETA DIVISION was one of the underrated Valorant teams in the erstwhile VCT 2022 that surprised fans with extraordinary performances throughout the circuit. The Japanese organization, originally known as JUPITER, was also selected as a franchise in the VCT Pacific League.

Like every partnered team, ZETA DIVISION has also been taking advantage of the off-season to build a strong Valorant team for VCT 2023. The organization has announced the final roster for next year, which includes only one change from the roster that participated in VCT 2022. From the looks of it, ZETA DIVISION will definitely not lack in synergy and strength in VCT 2023.

Everything you need to know about the ZETA DIVISION Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

As announced by the organization today, the roster will comprise of:

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Ryo "barce" Takebayashi

Crow and Laz are the oldest members of the roster, having joined during its formation in 2020. After a year of player shuffles and transitions, ZETA DIVISION acquired SugarZ3ro and TENN from Northception in December 2021. Dep was also acquired at the same time, but from REJECT.

The VCT 2023 rulebook requires a sixth player or a substitute on the team for obvious reasons. The minimum VCT 2023 roster should comprise of six players, while the maximum size for a roster is ten.

Barce, a veteran athlete, joined the organization's professional Valorant roster for the first time in 2020. However, he transitioned into streaming a year later and was then transferred to Detonation Gaming White's roster. Barce has now returned to his roots and is expected to participate in the upcoming VCT 2023 as ZETA's sixth player. As part of Detonation Gaming, Barce mostly played the role of a Controller, but he may now adopt a flex role to suit his position on the team.

Laz, TENN, and Dep will be delivering flex roles for the team, while Crow and SugarZ3ro stick to stricter roles. TENN and Dep are known to play Duelist and Initiator Agents, and Laz plays Initiator and Controller Agents.

Laz is also the IGL for the team, and the man behind those balanced strategies in attack and defense. Crow sticks to playing Initiator Agents and SugarZ3ro is a master with Controller Agents like Astra, Brimstone, and Viper. When it comes to a double controller lineup, SugarZ3ro usually pairs up with Laz.

Iconic members of ZETA DIVISION, Sawada "JUNiOR" Yuya and Hibiki "XQQ" Motoyama will continue as coaches like before. They have been behind the team's success since 2020 and are expected to keep delivering the same level of guidance for them going forward.

ZETA DIVISION's Valorant roster is undoubtedly looking strong amongst the partnered teams in the APAC region, which consists of major rosters like T1, Paper Rex, Global Esports, RRQ, and more. Fans may see the new roster in action in some upcoming off-season Valorant tournaments.

Their first official appearance will be in VCT 2023's Kickoff Tournament, slated to commence in February, pitting 30 partnered teams from three leagues in a nail-biting competition. The winning team will gain a direct slot in Masters 2023 and will garner an extra slot for their regional league.

