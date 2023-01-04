Valorant has been out for quite a while and has managed to impress gamers with its sheer fun gameplay combined with a tactical and strategic approach.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 proved that the game can do well in the esports scene and was even awarded the Game Award for Best ESports Game of 2022.

VCT 2022 showcased many rising talent amongst pro players from all regions worldwide. A lot of memorable moments were created by these players. One amongst those is yay aka El Diablo.

Everything to know about Cloud9 yay's Valorant settings

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American esports player who currently plays for Cloud9. He took the world by storm with his Chamber plays in 2022. He was consistent with his aim and won almost every duel he took, making him one of the most fearsome pro players to go against in Valorant.

Cloud9's yay is currently considered to be the best Valorant pro player. He was also awarded the Best ESports Athlete of 2022 by the Game Awards. Being the best attracts attention, wherein many young players might also end up looking up to him. Hence, going through his settings is a good way to start that journey.

This article focuses on the various in-game settings and equipment that yay uses in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: C

Jump: L-Ctrl/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: Z

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centred: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.65

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud ll

PC Specs

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 15

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: Unknown

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Unknown

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

The above information might help in replicating yay's settings, but only with a dedicated aim routine and a lot of hard work will players truly be able to achieve greatness in Valorant.

