Valorant has been out for quite a while and has managed to impress gamers with its sheer fun gameplay combined with a tactical and strategic approach.
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 proved that the game can do well in the esports scene and was even awarded the Game Award for Best ESports Game of 2022.
VCT 2022 showcased many rising talent amongst pro players from all regions worldwide. A lot of memorable moments were created by these players. One amongst those is yay aka El Diablo.
Everything to know about Cloud9 yay's Valorant settings
Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American esports player who currently plays for Cloud9. He took the world by storm with his Chamber plays in 2022. He was consistent with his aim and won almost every duel he took, making him one of the most fearsome pro players to go against in Valorant.
Cloud9's yay is currently considered to be the best Valorant pro player. He was also awarded the Best ESports Athlete of 2022 by the Game Awards. Being the best attracts attention, wherein many young players might also end up looking up to him. Hence, going through his settings is a good way to start that journey.
This article focuses on the various in-game settings and equipment that yay uses in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: C
- Jump: L-Ctrl/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centred: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.65
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro x Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud ll
PC Specs
- Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 15
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: Unknown
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Unknown
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
The above information might help in replicating yay's settings, but only with a dedicated aim routine and a lot of hard work will players truly be able to achieve greatness in Valorant.