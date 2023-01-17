How to communicate in Valorant using All Chat and Team Chat (2023)

Valorant offers various options to communicate in-game through multiple chat options. Even if one cannot use their microphone, they can text while in a match. This includes communicating via text to a teammate or the enemy, which makes the online experience better for all players.

One can use these communication tools in Valorant for all game modes, including Competitive. Riot Games have ensured that the feature is easily accessible.

How can one utilize All Chat and Team Chat tools in Valorant?

All chat actions can be accessed through the press of a button in-game. One can communicate through text while in a match and start chatting. Valorant provides a few chat options while in-game. They are as follows:

All Chat

Team Chat

Party Chat

Whisper

All the aforementioned chats serve their respective purposes. That being said, All and Team Chat can be accessed in specific game modes in Valorant. These include Competitive, Unrated, Deathmatch, Spike Rush, Escalation, Replication, Custom Game, and Snowball Fight.

One can access these chat options by using the following tips:

While in a match of Valorant, press 'Enter' to make the chat box pop. By default, the chat box will only work for Team Chat.

Team Chat texts are limited to your team players. To change the chat box option to All Chat, press "Shift+Enter" once the chat is open.

All Chat texts can be read by teammates as well as enemies.

Players can also uncensor their chat by removing the filter option. One can go to the 'Settings' menu and navigate to the Communication tab to disable the chat filter. This will help players see if anyone on an opposing team has used foul terms or toxic language.

It is advised to refrain from using such terms in-game as Riot pays close attention to the game chats, and a player can be banned for using offensive terms. Moreover, a healthy community with a toxic-free environment can benefit every player.

How can separate chat options help a player in-game?

One can use Team Chat options to communicate callouts to enemy locations and other messages. Although Riot provides a few communication ping options, texting can also be convenient as it helps players relay specific information.

While Team Chat is used for callouts, All Chat helps players communicate with opponents. All Chat can be used to relay essential information or for a friendly conversation with your enemy.

Apart from the mentioned chat options, players can use Party Chat and Whisper to communicate. Party Chat allows players to text members of their party and comes with a Party Voice Chat option. Whisper, on the other hand, allows one to text a player personally. Chats sent on Whisper can only be read by the person the text is sent to.

Readers can use any of the chat options available in Valorant to communicate in-game. As each has its own purpose, one must understand how to work around them.

