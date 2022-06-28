How to open chat in Valorant

Valorant is by far one of the most popular first-person tactical shooters in the world. The game went live a couple of years ago and has already managed to gather a strong foothold in the competitive sector and is giving its predecessors a good run for their money.

For a game like Valorant, communication is key. If there's no communication within a team, it gets very difficult to win a match. That said, there are different ways in which teams can communicate in the game. From using Voice Chat to sprays, gamers can come up with really interesting methods to exchange information during matches in Valorant.

Accessing chat in Valorant

As mentioned earlier, there are various ways in which players can communicate in the game. The easiest way is by using Voice Chat. Players can press the default key "V" to speak to their entire team or the default key "U" to speak to the people in their party only.

Many do not wish to use voice chat. For them, the text chat feature can come in handy. Here's everything that players need to do to open chat in Valorant:

Players must hit the "Enter" key to open the chatbox. "Enter" is the default key. If this button doesn't work, players must head to settings and check for the keybind for the text chat box.

When players access the chatbox during a game, the default channel is set to Team. Whenever someone types anything in the Team channel, only their team members will be able to read it.

If players want to address everyone in the game, they should open the chatbox and use the command "/All". With this command active, players can talk to everyone in the game, including their enemies.

Finally, players can also send private messages in Valorant. To do this, they must open the chatbox and use the "'/whisper" command. Once this command is active, players can use "@xyz" where xyz represents the name of the player they want to talk to. This should open up a channel just between the two of them, allowing them to talk.

Players should exercise caution while using the chat in Valorant, especially while talking to everyone in the game. Players often end up sending messages meant for the "Team" channel in the "All" channel. On the other hand, this can also be used to bait the enemy team.

Other than just communicating, players can use the chatbox as a strategic tool in matches. Being able to use such tools effectively can yield surprising results. However, there are many players who love to grief in the chatbox. This should be avoided at all costs.

The chatbox is a tool designed for communicating and should be used in a way it's meant to be used. Even if players find other uses for such a mechanic, it should be used in a way that isn't detrimental to others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far