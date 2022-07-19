How to use All Chat and Team Chat in Valorant

Over the last two years, Valorant has slowly become one of the most popular esports titles around the world. Riot's competitive shooter has made an indelible mark on its ever-growing player base with an in-game world filled with colorful cosmetic items, multiple Agents, and an immersive overarching story.

At its core, Valorant is a multiplayer 5v5 game. To succeed, one will have to communicate. For those who do not have a microphone, the game offers the option to communicate with teammates and enemies through chat.

While the former is integral to having a good match in the game, the latter is more often than not used to trash talk and tilt opponents.

This article guides players on how to avail both options in-game.

How to use Valorant's Team Chat and All Chat options

It is imperative for any player to get accustomed to the various communication options available in-game. They will have to make call-outs regarding the position of the enemy, the moves they wish to make, or simply provide directions if they wish to handsomely win their matches. There is a marked emphasis on good communication in online competitive games like Valorant.

Riot allows players to communicate both through voice and text. The former can only be used to communicate with teammates. Players can toggle Team Chat on by undertaking either one of the following steps:

Push to talk

Automatic with the default keybind being 'V'

For Team Chat via text, players have to do the following:

Press 'Enter,' which will open the chatbox

Type your message and press 'Enter' again to send it

To talk to the opposing side, the following steps have to be followed:

Press 'Shift + Enter'

Ensure that 'All' is visible on the left side of the text bar before commencing your conversation

The All Chat option is a dubious one at best, as it is not integral to the game's overall player experience. On a light-hearted note, players mostly use it to engage in humorous banter, praising weapon skins, or asking the enemy for a knife fight down mid.

However, the option to chat with everyone often crosses over towards the realms of toxic trash talk and verbal abuse, which significantly affects Valorant's enjoyabilty. Nobody wants to deal with an onslaught of toxic insults while they are trying to play a match.

Riot's other popular IP, League of Legends, has the All Chat option disabled for some time now to counter the issue of growing negativity.

In any case, these are the ways for a player to access both the Team Chat and All Chat options. One should always keep in mind that they must not indulge in ruining others' experiences through trolling, trash talking or verbally abusing. If such a case does arise, players can choose to mute the perpetrator from the settings option during the match.

