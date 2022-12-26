Valorant offers a variety of methods for communicating with other players. Voice, party, and text chats are some of the most common forms of communication that the community can use. They can text their friends and other members of the party or game lobby through these methods.

Among the various modes of communication available, Riot Games has also included a way of "whispering" that can be done to other players in a subtle way. Since maintaining contact is a pretty common part of Valorant, many newcomers might be keen to learn this way of communication. Moreover, it is pretty simple as well.

This article will guide players on how to whisper in Valorant.

How can one use the whisper feature in Valorant?

Whispering is a feature used to privately chat with in-game friends in Valorant. It is a fairly easy process and helps you gossip with your clique in private. Here's how you can whisper in-game:

Open Chatbox by pressing Enter, and then press Tab.

Once the box changes to pink, type in the friend's name and look for the recommendation.

Select the person and then start your chat with them — it will be a private conversation.

Once a chat is written, press Enter to send the message to your friend.

You can also right-click on the person's name from the in-game friends list and select the "Send Message" option.

The aforementioned methods are the easiest way to access the whisper option in the game. Players can enjoy this common method to avoid interaction with other members of the party or lobby. They can also send whisper texts to a person when they are offline, which makes the feature even better.

Valorant is a team-based game and communication at all levels can be important. In intense situations, talking to a friend casually and in-private during a match without the hassle of a third-party software can be a relief. Moreover, communicating privately for matches can also add special perks as the route is uninterrupted.

You can receive multiple whispers in-game and vice versa, which makes the option more accessible than many players would think. When in a match, whispers might get interrupted by party, team, or all-chat if the chatbox is extremely active during a competitive match or any other game mode. But that won't stop the players from receiving whisper texts.

Whispering is one of the easiest private chat features that Riot Games has put in-game. However, if players are looking for more private time with their friends while in-game, they can go for more popular software like Discord and TeamSpeak. Not only will these applications let you chat via text, but also provide a top-notch way of voice interaction.

Valorant already features some advanced communication features like party voice chat options. It mimics the abovementioned software by letting you communicate with your friends even when the game is loading.

It can be assumed that player-comfort options like whispering may also receive upgrades in the future. Until then, with the help of this guide, they can take advantage of what Riot Games has already put in the game.

