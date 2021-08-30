How to whisper to teammates in Valorant

Valorant players can secretly pass on their messages to a particular player by whispering to them in the game's chat system.

Riot Games' first tactical shooter, Valorant, has become quite a popular game within the first year of its release. One of the major factors that makes the game so popular is its in-game features like customization of crosshair settings and in-game chat systems.

Valorant is all about teamwork, which requires good communication among teammates to win a match. The in-game chat system holds a lot of importance in the game. If the players don't want to use the voice chat, they can converse with the teammates through the chat box present in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Apart from communicating with their teammates, they can also talk to their opponents using the chat box. They can also send a private text to any of the individual players on the team through the "whisper" feature.

Guide to whispering to teammates in Valorant

There can be certain situations when the player wants to send a message to an individual teammate separately in the chat box. They can easily do it through the whisper feature present in the game's chat system.

Press CTRL+ENTER to whisper. (Screengrab from AmBiddy - VALORANT Tips & Tricks/YouTube)

Players can whisper to their teammates in Valorant's chat system by following the below given steps:

Step 1: Open the chat box by simply pressing the ENTER key.

Step 2: After the chat box pops up on the bottom left corner of the screen, press CTRL + ENTER key.

Step 3: Then type the username of the teammate you wish to whisper to.

Step 4: Once selected, press on the TAB key.

Step 5: Players can now type down the message and press the ENTER key to whisper.

Players can also do the same with their friends on the Valorant friend list. All they need to do is go to the right side of the client home screen where the first list is available. Then the player needs to right click on their friend's profile. A chat box will appear after that and they can type and send the message.

The whisper feature in the Valorant chat system gives the players a better experience in Valorant by allowing them to send private texts to others which helps in strategy and better gameplay.

Edited by Allan Mathew