How to possibly fix Valorant’s “voice chat not working” error in 2022

When it comes to competitive shooters like Valorant, communication is one of the core principles that will help players not only get better at the game, but make winning ranked matches significantly easier.

The voice chat feature in Riot’s shooter is integral to the core gameplay mechanics of the title, but this nifty feature is often abused by unfriendly players. Disruptive behavior creates a toxic environment in the game, and although there are both pros and cons to the voice chat feature in Valorant, it’s still one of the most useful communicative tools in the shooter.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT On July 13 we'll begin a background launch of the voice evaluation system in North America/English-only to help train our language models and get the tech in a good enough place for a beta launch later this year. Read more: riot.com/3OEJBhl On July 13 we'll begin a background launch of the voice evaluation system in North America/English-only to help train our language models and get the tech in a good enough place for a beta launch later this year. Read more: riot.com/3OEJBhl https://t.co/RBQRMBwbeN

There are times when the game files encounter an error and players are unable to access certain features in the game. One such issue that Valorant players often come across is the “voice chat not working” error.

When this occurs, the game will not allow players to vocally communicate with the rest of their team. Hence, today’s guide will look to possibly help solve the issue that many Valorant players seem to be facing in 2022.

Fixing the “voice chat not working” issue in Valorant

The “voice chat not working” error is something that specifically occurs in Valorant due to some settings changes either in the game or in Windows, or if the player’s hardware itself is not functioning optimally.

If the in-game settings are an issue, players will need to:

Click on the Cog Icon that is present in the shooter’s main menu. From there, they will need to head to Settings where they will be required to make their way into Audio Settings.

There, they will need to make sure that the Output and Input devices are properly selected. Most issues occur because the game fails to detect the right devices, or picks some other connected device instead of the one that the player is looking to use.

Players will also need to make sure that the Party Voice Chat and Team Voice Chat features are turned on, otherwise, they will not be able to use the voice comms in the game.

There are times that players fail to notice that “Push to Talk” is enabled, so that is also something that they will be required to look out for.

If the Windows settings are the issue, players will need to check if the audio devices are not accidentally muted, and if both the output and input devices selected are the ones that they are using. To be able to do so, players will need to:

Click on the start button, and then go to the Windows Settings menu through the Cog Icon.

After reaching there, they will be required to make their way to System, and then reach the Sound menu.

They will then come across the “Manage sound devices” option, where they will need to see if the devices that are plugged in and they want to use are enabled or not.

If they are disabled even after being plugged in, players can start a troubleshoot to try and fix this issue.

If Windows settings are also not the issue, and players have exhausted all other possibilities for a fix, then it’s highly likely that it is either their hardware having trouble or that the Valorant files are not installed correctly.

If it’s a hardware issue, players might have to replace their output and input devices. However, if the game files are the ones causing the problem, then re-installing the game might be the only option.

If Valorant players are still facing an issue after trying all of these fixes, they should reach out to Riot’s customer support as their last resort.

