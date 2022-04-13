100T Hiko to retire from pro Valorant scene, remains full-time content creator

After 14 years in the industry, professional Valorant player for 100 Thieves and streamer Spencer "Hiko" Martin has officially decided to retire from the pro scene. Though the former 100T captain will move on as a player, he will remain as a full-time content creator for the organization.

Hiko bids pro Valorant goodbye and solidifies his position as a full-time streamer for 100T

Both 100T and the now-retired professional player announced the move via Twitter, expressing their gratitude towards each other throughout the years:

While today marks the end of Spencer's professional VALORANT career, he is excited to share details about his new journey here A special message from the captain of clutch, @Hiko While today marks the end of Spencer's professional VALORANT career, he is excited to share details about his new journey here @100Thieves A special message from the captain of clutch, @Hiko. While today marks the end of Spencer's professional VALORANT career, he is excited to share details about his new journey here @100Thieves. https://t.co/Ideeb7MHTR Thank YOU for being a part of my 14-year journey. I cannot express how grateful I am for my fans, my Twitch community, and 100 Thieves. LOVE YOU ALL!!! twitter.com/100t_esports/s… Thank YOU for being a part of my 14-year journey. I cannot express how grateful I am for my fans, my Twitch community, and 100 Thieves. LOVE YOU ALL!!! twitter.com/100t_esports/s…

Prior to 100T, Hiko was involved in the CS:GO professional scene for several years with fellow esports organizations Complexity, Cloud9, and Team Liquid.

100T co-owner and CEO Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag spoke in awe of Hiko's contributions to the organization ever since the tactical shooter game's beta days, given his experience in the CS:GO sphere:

"Hiko was one of the biggest shakers and movers when VALORANT first came out in the streaming landscape. He had tens of thousands of people watching him every single day. He's one of the best players in the world, and he still had the passion and drive after decades of competing to jump back in and make a name himself in Valorant."

Hiko disclosed that although it is the end of an era for him as a professional player, he still intends to remain in the industry as a full-time content creator and streamer for an organization that will always be close to his heart:

"This decision was pretty bittersweet for me. I'm sure I'm gonna miss competing, but I'm also super excited to announce that I will be continuing my content creator career under 100 Thieves."

Friends, colleagues, rivals, and fans alike were sad to see their favorite go, but still recounted their cherished stories and wished him well in his future endeavors.

100T Asuna @Asunaa @Hiko It's been a pleasure being your teammate and friend for the start of my VALORANT career. Good luck Spencer, hoping the best for you and thank you for being my foundation @Hiko It's been a pleasure being your teammate and friend for the start of my VALORANT career. Good luck Spencer, hoping the best for you and thank you for being my foundation ❤️

jcStani @jcStani @Hiko I remember going a csgo lan back in 2014 and watching you play I never thought I would be so lucky to play with such a legend. I didn’t get play with you for that long but in the time you become one or my favorite teammates. Gl on ur future spencer @Hiko I remember going a csgo lan back in 2014 and watching you play I never thought I would be so lucky to play with such a legend. I didn’t get play with you for that long but in the time you become one or my favorite teammates. Gl on ur future spencer 💙

We can't wait to support you in your transition to Creator with the @Hiko One hell of a career.We can't wait to support you in your transition to Creator with the #100T family! @Hiko One hell of a career. 👏We can't wait to support you in your transition to Creator with the #100T family!

Keep killin’ it with the streams @Hiko It was a pleasure playing with you Spencer, I’m glad we had the chance to go to a LAN together and make some memories.Keep killin’ it with the streams @Hiko It was a pleasure playing with you Spencer, I’m glad we had the chance to go to a LAN together and make some memories. Keep killin’ it with the streams 👊

Mikes @MikesHD_ @Hiko Been a huge fan ever since I started watching you in Liquid CS in 2015, excited to see your next steps! @Hiko Been a huge fan ever since I started watching you in Liquid CS in 2015, excited to see your next steps!

KRÜ DEKY @DekyFPS @Hiko THANK YOU FOR ALL THE HYPE MOMENTS YOU GAVE US. CLUTCH GOD. YOU ARE SO YOUNG AND AGILE. 32 HOT N FRESH. SEE YOU IN THE RANKED QUEUES DADDY @Hiko THANK YOU FOR ALL THE HYPE MOMENTS YOU GAVE US. CLUTCH GOD. YOU ARE SO YOUNG AND AGILE. 32 HOT N FRESH. SEE YOU IN THE RANKED QUEUES DADDY https://t.co/otuVB7tgdG

100T bang @bangzerra @Hiko Only played with you for a short time but I really enjoyed every moment. You were a great teammate and I had a lot of fun playing with you Spencer! Good luck with your new journey! @Hiko Only played with you for a short time but I really enjoyed every moment. You were a great teammate and I had a lot of fun playing with you Spencer! Good luck with your new journey!

Thanks Cap! ‍ @Hiko A short highlight of my reactions to your amazing clutch plays! You are a legend!Thanks Cap! @Hiko A short highlight of my reactions to your amazing clutch plays! You are a legend!Thanks Cap!👨‍🍳💋 https://t.co/lpkyfMAITt

Hiko currently has 1.7 million followers on Twitch and mainly streams Valorant and Fortnite. He was an integral part of the Valorant community during its inception, and will continue to remain an icon even after retiring from the competitive scene.

After a calamitous 0-2 loss against The Guard in the ongoing 2022 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) that forced 100T out of the competition, the esports organization was compelled to consider roster changes for the sake of their future. Hiko was one of the players up for consideration.

100T head coach Sean Gares has been teasing the new roster changes and who is to be signed onto their professional Valorant team. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but speculations still wander throughout the community.

