5 best grenade spots on Dust 2 map in CS:GO

Ever since the inception of CS: GO back in 2012, it has been developed and refined into a whole new game, keeping the core mechanics intact.

While the core mechanics of CS: GO are dictated by the precision and decision-making of when and where to take gunfights on a map, one of the most important enablers of those mechanics are the grenades used in the game.

Dust 2 is a direct descendant of Dust, the ever-popular map from Counter-Strike. While Counter-Strike 1.6 was still in play, Dust 2 was created as a more refined and revamped version of its predecessor. Quickly enough, it became the most popular map online and remains, to this day, one of the most-played map among first-person shooter enthusiasts around the world.

What are the top spots to throw grenades in CS: GO map Dust 2?

Since the revamp of Dust 2 back in 2017, some of the most popular grenade line-ups in the game were changed. In this article, we'll recommend the top five grenade spots on the Dust 2 map in CS: GO.

5. Towards A Long

A long flash line-up

Starting from the T (terrorist) Spawn, the pathway lead by an arched gateway that leads the terrorists towards the A Site is called the A Long. New or grassroots-level players tend to rush towards the position without any usage of grenades. However, at the higher echelons and professional level, a dry peek will simply be met with terminal punishment.

So, in order to safely peek at A Long to scope for some real estate from the counter-terrorists, the terrorists must first throw a flashbang while running from T Spawn towards A Long. This not only flashes the enemy but also keeps your teammates from getting flashed, which allows a smooth transition of entering A Long.

4. Smoking off CT cross

Even if terrorists take control of A Long, they still need to cross the CT (counter-terrorist) Spawn in order to get into the A Site. While one can simply run the distance, it is extremely dangerous. Anybody holding the angle from CT Spawn gets a wide-angle of vision as they can catch any passerby in the act of crossing.

So, in order to secure the cross, a player simply needs to stand beside the barrels and throw a running smoke as shown in the video.

3. New Car molly

Since the revamp of Dust in CS: GO, the new car position has been notoriously exploited by players as it provides subtle cover where the players entering from A Long cannot see the player.

So, clearing out this position is one of the most important things to do before taking or retaking Bombsite A. It can easily be cleared by lining up a Molotov or Incendiary Grenade from A Long.

If the CS: GO player stands on the long barrel and throws a Molotov lined up exactly as shown in the picture below, they can easily spread fire in the new car position, flushing out the hidden player. The player just needs to jump and throw the Molotov and let it do its magic.

New Car molly line up

2. T Spawn to A Short smoke

In order for players to cross the A Short on Dust 2 map in CS: GO, they must first smoke off the catwalk so that the opposition players cannot catch a whiff of the players crossing by. In order to do that, first, the players need to get into the position as shown in the picture below.

T Spawn corner for A Short smoke

Then the CS: GO player must line up the crosshair as shown in this picture and make a jump throw to effectively smoke off the enemy’s vision.

Line up for A Short smoke

1. Mid to B smoke

If a CS: GO player wishes to go to Bombsite B below the overhanging arch, there will always be players ready to greet them with bullets from both B and CT Spawn. In order to nullify the chances of getting shot from CT Spawn, the players must first jump onto the pallet and then the box.

Position for CT smoke

Then the CS: GO players have to line up their crosshairs in this exact position.

Line up for CT smoke

After lining up, all the CS: GO players need to do is jump and throw the smoke grenade. It will completely smoke off the counter-terrorists residing in CT Spawn, forcing them to come out of the shadows in order to stop the terrorists from entering.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee