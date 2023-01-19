Rosters of all Valorant teams at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023

Riot Games is set to host the biggest ever professional Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) event in the coming weeks, featuring 32 of the best teams from all over the world.
VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be the inaugural event of the 2023 VCT season, where all thirty partnership Valorant teams and two invited teams from China will compete at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an additional VCT 2023 Masters slot for their respective region.
Teams will battle it out in a single-elimination bracket from February 13 to March 4, until the best out of the 32 teams get crowned as champions of the first major VCT event of the year and receive a grand prize pool.
Expected rosters of all 32 Valorant teams at VCT LOCK// IN São Paulo 2023
With tier-1 VCT teams from all parts of the world convening for the same trophy, VCT fans have quite a few interesting matchups to look forward to.
Riot Games has officially released the schedule and bracket for the opening matches of the VCT LOCK//IN, and Valorant enthusiasts can expect some fierly encounters between the top teams from various different regions.
Listed below are all the teams and their expected rosters for the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil.
EMEA VCT partner teams
BBL Esports
- Ali "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta
- Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural
- Mehmet "Turko" Özen
- Eren "Brave" Kasırga
- İbrahim "SouhcNi" Sağır (IGL)
- Hüseyin "aimDLL" Kabişteke
- Berke "Vlad" Kantürk (Coach)
Fnatic
- Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
- Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
- Emir "Alfajer" Beder
- Leo "Leo" Jannesson
- Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
- Maks "kamyk" Rychlewski
- Jacob "mini" Harris (Coach)
FUT Esports
- Buğra "mojj" Kiraz
- Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban
- Konur "qw1" Şahin
- Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen (IGL)
- Ata "ATA KAPTAN" Tan
- Serhat "Muj" Yüksel
- Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Coach)
Giants Gaming
- Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego
- Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas
- Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas
- Emir "rhyme" Muminovic (IGL)
- Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin
- Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)
Karmine Corp
- Ryad "Shin" Ensaad
- Alexis "Newzera" Humbert
- Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom (IGL)
- Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom
- Alexandre "xms" Forté
- Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)
KOI
- Jose "koldamenta" Herrero (IGL)
- Bogdan "Sheydos" Naumov
- Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko
- Berkant "Wolfen" Joshkun
- Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński
- André "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)
Natus Vincere
- Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov (IGL)
- Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
- Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
- Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin
- Mehmet "cNed" İpek
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)
Team Heretics
- Wassim "keloqz" Cista
- Óscar "mixwell" Colocho
- Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
- Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius (IGL)
- Auni "AvovA" Chahade
- Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)
Team Liquid
- Dom "soulcas" Sulcas
- Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen
- Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko
- Igor "Redgar" Vlasov (IGL)
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel
- Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)
Team Vitality
- Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis
- Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi (IGL)
- Michał "MOLSI" Łącki
- Tomas "Destrian" Linikas
- Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener
- Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)
American VCT partner teams
100 Thieves
- Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk
- Derrek "Derrek" Ha
- Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)
- Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban
- Sean "bang" Bezerra
- Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)
Cloud9
- Nathan "leaf" Orf
- Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
- Anthony "vanity" Malaspina (IGL)
- Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro
- Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker
- Mateja "qpert" Mijović
- Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)
Evil Geniuses
- Kelden "Boostio" Pupello
- Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu
- Alexander "jawgemo" Mor
- Corbin "C0M" Lee
- Vincent "Apotheon" Le
- Ethan "Ethan" Arnold
- Brendan "BcJ" Jensen
- Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)
FURIA Esports
- Gabriel "qck" Lima
- Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt
- Matheus "mazin" Araújo
- Douglas "dgzin" Silva
- Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati
- Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)
KRÜ Esports
- Nicolas "Klaus" F
- errari (IGL)
- Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda
- Alexandre "xand" Zizi
- Santiago "Daveeys" Ruiz
- Marco "Melser" Amaro
- Carlos "axeddy" Galvão
- Leandro "Leazo" Liset (Coach)
Leviatán
- Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena
- Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon
- Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo
- Agustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra (IGL)
- Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño
- Angelo "keznit" Mori
- Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)
LOUD
- Erick "aspas" Santos
- Felipe "Less" Basso
- Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)
- Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira
- Arthur "tuyz" Vieira
- Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)
MIBR
- João "jzz" Pedro
- Leandro "frz" Gomes
- Olavo "heat" Marcelo
- Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen
- Matheus "RgLM" Rodigoli
- André "Txozin" Saidel
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)
NRG
- Sam "s0m" Oh
- Pujan "FNS" Mehta (IGL)
- Austin "crashies" Roberts
- Victor "Victor" Wong
- Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks
- Zander "thwifo" Kim
- Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)
Sentinels
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Zachary "zekken" Patrone
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Bryan "pANcada" Luna
- Rory "dephh" Jackson (IGL)
- Hunter "SicK" Mims
- Don "SyykoNT" Muir (Coach)
Pacific VCT partner teams
DetonatioN FocusMe
- Seo "Suggest" Jae-young
- Ryumon "Reita" Oshiro
- Tomoki "xnfri" Moriya
- Yoshitaka "Anthem" Enomoto
- Park "Seoldam" Sang-min
- Shogo "takej" Takemori
- Kim "HSK" Hae-seong (Coach)
DRX
- Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)
- Goo "Rb" Sang-min
- Kim "Zest" Gi-seok
- Byung-chul "BuZz" Yu
- Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan
- Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung
- Seon-ho "termi" Pyeon (Coach)
Gen.G
- Kim "Meteor" Tae-O
- Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won
- Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL)
- Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong
- Kim "Secret" Ha-jin
- Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Coach)
Global Esports
- Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar
- Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury
- Jordan "AYRIN" He (IGL)
- Kim "t3xture" Na-ra
- Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki
- Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski
- Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha
- Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)
Paper Rex
- Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart
- Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto
- Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)
- Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee
- Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang
- Patiphan "CigaretteS" Posri
- Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)
Rex Regum Qeon
- James "2geMonstah" Goopio
- Emmanuel "Emman" Morales
- Eroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin
- David "Tehbotol" Monangin
- Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad
- Hagai "Lmemore" Tewuh
- Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Coach)
Talon Esports
- Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut
- Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard (IGL)
- Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj
- Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong
- Apiwat "GarnetS" Apiraksukumal
- Jittana "JitboyS" Nokngam
- Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Coach)
Team Secret
- Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy
- Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan
- Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza
- Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera
- Adrian "invy" Reyes
- Lionel "lenne" Lim
- Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Coach)
T1
- Son "xeta" Seon-ho
- Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL)
- Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh
- Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo
- Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok
- Kim "BeomJun" Beom-jun
- Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Coach)
ZETA DIVISION
- Koji "Laz" Ushida (IGL)
- Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka
- Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto
- Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe
- Tenta "TENNN" Asai
- Ryo "barce" Takebayashi
- Hibiki "XQQ" Motoyama (Coach)
Chinese invited teams
EDward Gaming
- Haodong "Haodong" Guo
- Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi
- Wang "nobody" Senxu
- Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang
- Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao
- Han "Abo" Bohao
- Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Coach)
FunPlus Phoenix
- Zhang "AAAAY" Yang
- Zhang "BerLIN" Bo-lin
- Tang "TZH" Zhehao
- He "WudiYuChEn" Cai
- Huang "Yuicaw" Yung-chieh
- Wang "OMEGA" Sicheng
- Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Coach)
The rosters of the various teams competing in the VCT LOCK//IN were officially revealed by their organizations in the lead up to the tournament. However, the organizations have the freedom to make changes to their roster, and with several teams maintaining up to 7 players on their VCT roster, fans will have to look forward to the tournament's kick-off to see the starting-five of their favorite team.