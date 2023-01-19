Rosters of all Valorant teams at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023

Riot Games is set to host the biggest ever professional Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) event in the coming weeks, featuring 32 of the best teams from all over the world.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be the inaugural event of the 2023 VCT season, where all thirty partnership Valorant teams and two invited teams from China will compete at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an additional VCT 2023 Masters slot for their respective region.

Teams will battle it out in a single-elimination bracket from February 13 to March 4, until the best out of the 32 teams get crowned as champions of the first major VCT event of the year and receive a grand prize pool.

Expected rosters of all 32 Valorant teams at VCT LOCK// IN São Paulo 2023

With tier-1 VCT teams from all parts of the world convening for the same trophy, VCT fans have quite a few interesting matchups to look forward to.

Riot Games has officially released the schedule and bracket for the opening matches of the VCT LOCK//IN, and Valorant enthusiasts can expect some fierly encounters between the top teams from various different regions.

Listed below are all the teams and their expected rosters for the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil.

EMEA VCT partner teams

BBL Esports

Ali " AsLanM4shadoW " Balta

" Balta Doğukan " QutionerX " Dural

" Dural Mehmet " Turko " Özen

" Özen Eren " Brave " Kasırga

" Kasırga İbrahim " SouhcNi " Sağır (IGL)

" Sağır (IGL) Hüseyin " aimDLL " Kabişteke

" Kabişteke Berke "Vlad" Kantürk (Coach)

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Emir " Alfajer " Beder

" Beder Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Maks " kamyk " Rychlewski

" Rychlewski Jacob "mini" Harris (Coach)

FUT Esports

Buğra " mojj " Kiraz

" Kiraz Doğukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Furkan " MrFaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Ata " ATA KAPTAN " Tan

" Tan Serhat " Muj " Yüksel

" Yüksel Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Alexis " Newzera " Humbert

" Humbert Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom (IGL)

" Benrlitom (IGL) Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

KOI

Jose " koldamenta " Herrero (IGL)

" Herrero (IGL) Bogdan " Sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun Patryk " starxo " Kopczyński

" Kopczyński André "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

Natus Vincere

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet " cNed " İpek

" İpek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

Team Heretics

Wassim "keloqz" Cista

Cista Óscar " mixwell " Colocho

" Colocho Aleksander " zeek " Zygmunt

" Zygmunt Ričardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

Team Liquid

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Sulcas Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Dmitriy " dimasick " Matvienko

" Matvienko Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

American VCT partner teams

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

Cloud9

Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Anthony " vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Jaccob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Mateja " qpert " Mijović

" Mijović Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Pupello Jeffrey " Reformed " Lu

" Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Vincent "Apotheon" Le

Le Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Brendan " BcJ " Jensen

" Jensen Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

FURIA Esports

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Nicolas "Klaus" F

F errari (IGL)

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Carlos " axeddy " Galvão

" Galvão Leandro "Leazo" Liset (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Agustin " Nozwerr " Ibarra (IGL)

" Ibarra (IGL) Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen

" Tuchtenhagen Matheus " RgLM " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli André " Txozin " Saidel

" Saidel Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

NRG

Sam "s0m" Oh

Oh Pujan " FNS " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Zander " thwifo " Kim

" Kim Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

Sentinels

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Hunter " SicK " Mims

" Mims Don "SyykoNT" Muir (Coach)

Pacific VCT partner teams

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo " Suggest " Jae-young

" Jae-young Ryumon " Reita " Oshiro

" Oshiro Tomoki " xnfri " Moriya

" Moriya Yoshitaka " Anthem " Enomoto

" Enomoto Park " Seoldam " Sang-min

" Sang-min Shogo " takej " Takemori

" Takemori Kim "HSK" Hae-seong (Coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Sang-min Kim "Zest" Gi-seok

Gi-seok Byung-chul "BuZz" Yu

Yu Kim " MaKo" Myeong-kwan

Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Seon-ho "termi" Pyeon (Coach)

Gen.G

Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Lee " k1Ng " Seung-won

" Seung-won Yu " TS " Tae-seok (IGL)

" Tae-seok (IGL) Yeom " eKo" Wang-ryong

Wang-ryong Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ha-jin Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Coach)

Global Esports

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Gangadhar Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury

Choudhury Jordan " AYRIN " He (IGL)

" He (IGL) Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Michael " WRONSKI " Wronski

" Wronski Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Tan (IGL) Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang

Wang Patiphan " CigaretteS " Posri

" Posri Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Rex Regum Qeon

James "2geMonstah" Goopio

Goopio Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

Morales Eroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Delfin David " Tehbotol " Monangin

" Monangin Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Rahmad Hagai "Lmemore" Tewuh

Tewuh Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk " Crws " Mahatthananuyut

" Mahatthananuyut Itthirit " foxz " Ngamsaard (IGL)

" Ngamsaard (IGL) Panyawat " sushiboys " Subsiriroj

" Subsiriroj Patiphan " Patiphan " Chaiwong

" Chaiwong Apiwat " GarnetS " Apiraksukumal

" Apiraksukumal Jittana " JitboyS " Nokngam

" Nokngam Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Coach)

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy

Cristy Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan

Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera

Cabrera Adrian " invy " Reyes

" Reyes Lionel " lenne " Lim

" Lim Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Coach)

T1

Son " xeta " Seon-ho

" Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL)

Sang-beom (IGL) Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kim "BeomJun" Beom-jun

Beom-jun Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Koji "Laz" Ushida (IGL)

Ushida (IGL) Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Maruoka Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto

Hashimoto Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Watanabe Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Asai Ryo " barce " Takebayashi

" Takebayashi Hibiki "XQQ" Motoyama (Coach)

Chinese invited teams

EDward Gaming

Haodong " Haodong " Guo

" Guo Wan " CHICHOO " Shunzhi

" Shunzhi Wang " nobody " Senxu

" Senxu Zheng " ZmjjKK " Yongkang

" Yongkang Zhang " Smoggy " Zhao

" Zhao Han " Abo " Bohao

" Bohao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Coach)

FunPlus Phoenix

Zhang " AAAAY " Yang

" Yang Zhang " BerLIN " Bo-lin

" Bo-lin Tang " TZH " Zhehao

" Zhehao He " WudiYuChEn " Cai

" Cai Huang " Yuicaw " Yung-chieh

" Yung-chieh Wang " OMEGA " Sicheng

" Sicheng Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Coach)

The rosters of the various teams competing in the VCT LOCK//IN were officially revealed by their organizations in the lead up to the tournament. However, the organizations have the freedom to make changes to their roster, and with several teams maintaining up to 7 players on their VCT roster, fans will have to look forward to the tournament's kick-off to see the starting-five of their favorite team.

