Valorant Masters 2023 is going to be held in Tokyo

Asian Valorant fans are in for a treat as Riot Games recently announced that the Masters 2023 will be held in Tokyo. This will mark the second international event of the 2023 Valorant Champion Tour (VCT) and echoes the publisher's desire to introduce the popular first-person shooter title to a wider audience around the world.

VCT 2023 sees a complete overhaul of the existing system, with Riot Games making significant changes to the title's competitive structure. The new season will see ten teams each in three International Leagues across three specific regions. Teams from these will make their way to the Masters.

The publishers made the announcement at the Riot Games ONE Pro invitational in Japan that the Masters for the upcoming season of VCT will be held in Tokyo next year. The official communication from Riot regarding the same stated that the Masters will take place sometime in June, once the inaugural International Leagues conclude.

VCT 2023 will see the LOCK//IN event in Sao Paulo in February where 30 partnered teams of the International Leagues will participate. The winner of the tournament will score one extra spot for their league at the Masters. The three LAN International Leagues will be held in the following regions:

America

EMEA

Pacific

Each of these leagues has 10 teams and the best among them will make their way to the Masters event. Masters 2023 Tokyo will feature the top 3 teams from each of the three International Leagues along with the winner of the LOCK//IN event in Brazil.

The official blog post for the announcement mentioned:

"As part of our goal to bring our sport to new audiences around the world, we couldn’t think of a better place to bring one of the tentpole events of the 2023 VCT. Over the past twelve months the Japanese VALORANT community has grown by leaps and bounds, with their displays of fandom across all types of events. Our teams have been working closely to build a new experience that will thrill fans around the world and we can’t wait to share what we have in store."

The best-performing teams at the Masters 2023 Tokyo will book their berths at the hallowed Valorant Champions, while others will get another shot at making it to the annual tournament through the Last Chance Qualifiers in July. The international schedule for VCT 2023 is as follows:

Kickoff Tournament LOCK//IN - February 14 to March 5

International League Split - March 26 to May 28

Masters 2023 Tokyo - June

Last Chance Qualifiers - July

Valorant Champions 2023 - August

