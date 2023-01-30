Valorant Night Market: How will it work in Episode 6 Act 1?

Valorant's upcoming Night Market is scheduled to commence on February 15, which is only a few weeks away. The popular store extension will remain active in the game for twelve days before rotating out on February 27. The ongoing competitive frame, Episode 6 Act 1, kicked off on January 10, introducing a brand new map and several other features to consider. The ongoing Act will end on March 7, as per the in-game timer.

The Night Market, being a rotating store, appears in Valorant periodically. Each competitive Act hosts a Night Market phase for players to grab discounted weapon skins based on their luck. The offer-rich event usually appears when an Act is about to end.

The upcoming Night Market will exit the game one week before Episode 6 Act 1’s conclusion. However, players should have enough time to grab their unique offers. Let’s take a deep look at how the Night Market will work in this competitive Act.

A guide to Valorant Episode 6 Act 1’s Night Market

For those who are unaware, Valorant’s highly sought-after Night Market isn’t too complicated to understand. Once the event begins, players will be able to access the store through a special rectangular button that appears on the topmost horizontal menu in the in-game lobby.

Clicking on the Night Market symbol will take you to a dedicated page, where you’ll be greeted with six cards. Interacting with each of these cards will reveal a weapon skin and its discounted price.

It should be noted that the weapon skins and their associated discounts are offered randomly, so players may or may not get the skins that they're interested in. Furthermore, the Night Markets is unique to every player, which means that no one else will get the same offers as you.

How do the Night Market cards work?

As mentioned before, you will need to click on the card to reveal the weapon skin-discount pair. Considering that there are six cards, you’ll receive six offers. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to accurately predict what's hidden behind the cards.

That said, some intriguing Night Market facts may help ease your anticipation. For starters, at least two of the offers will either be melee skins or Premium Edition gun skins. Additionally, the Night Market will not offer you more than two skins for the same weapon type.

Weapon skin eligibility for Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market

It should be noted that only Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins are eligible for the special store’s pool. Additionally, the following skin types won't be made available in Valorant’s Night Market:

Agent Contract skins Battlepass skins Melee skins priced above 3550 VP Exclusive or Ultra Edition skins

To make it easier for you, here’s a list of weapon collections that are eligible for the imminent Night Market:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku & Matsuba Collection (New in Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market)

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection (New in Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market)

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion (EP 1 only) Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection (Karambit not included)

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Co

Only skins that were launched at least two Acts before the ongoing Act will be eligible for the Night Market. Therefore, skins from collections like Ion (EP 5 gun skins), Soulstrife, Abyssal, and Cryostasis won't appear in Episode 6 Act 1’s Night Market. They will only be added to the Night Market pool in Episode 6 Act 2. The same also applies to skins launched in Episode 6 Act 1, which will be added to the pool in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3.

