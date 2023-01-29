Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: Night Market weapon skins price guide

The Night Market, one of Valorant's unique features, is a periodic event essentially an extension of the in-game store for weapon skins.

The Night Market offers six random skins outside the current bundle and daily offerings in the regular store that players can buy in exchange for Valorant Points (VP), which in turn have to be purchased with real-life currency.

What makes the Night Market an event that all players interested in purchasing in-game cosmetics look forward to is that it offers skins at randomly discounted rates. The offers for each player are unique and remain constant for the duration of the specific Night Market.

The Night Market of Valorant returns to the game in less than a month. Riot Games announced on Twitter that the Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market would be online from February 15, 2023, till February 27, 2023. The dates for the same in EMEA and Asia-Pacific are February 16-28, 2023.

This article will tell you the price of all the skins you might get in your Valorant Night Market and what discounts you can expect.

The Night Market is all about luck. You will get six skins from at least two Acts old collections, which means in this iteration, you will only get Skins released until Episode 5, Act 2.

There are specific rules regarding what you can and cannot get in the Night Market. Weapon skins classified as Select, Deluxe, and Premium will be available in the Night Market. This includes the melee skins, except those priced above 3550 VP. Skins from the Exclusive or Ultra edition bundles will not be part of the Night Market.

The regular price of the skins available in the Night Market are as follows:

Select Edition: 875 VP for gun skins and 1750 VP for melee skins

875 VP for gun skins and 1750 VP for melee skins Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP for gun skins and 2550 VP for melee skins

1275 VP for gun skins and 2550 VP for melee skins Premium Edition: 1775 VP for gun skins and 3550 VP for melee skins

These prices will be lower when the skins come to your Night Market. The discounts, like what skins you get, are also randomly decided. However, you can expect 10-20% discounts in most cases.

It has been reported that some players also have discounts in the range of 40-50%, but those are sporadic cases, and you will have to be extremely lucky for that to happen.

What to expect from the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market?

You will get six unique weapon skins, of which two offers have to be knife skins or Premium edition gun skins. This is a great way to snag one of your favorite skins at a lower price than the daily market.

Since only skins at least two Acts old are eligible, Ion 2.0 and Cryostasis are off-limits. Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast skins will enter the Night Market skins pool for the first time.

The Night Market will be on for 12 days this time around, and you can buy the skins at the price they are offered to you at any time.

