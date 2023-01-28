Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market: Start and end date for all regions

Valorant's next Night Market will be available in your in-game store in less than a month from now. As per Riot Games' latest announcement, the tactical shooter is all set to welcome the rotating store for Episode 6 Act 1 on February 15, 2023. Also, players can access the special store until February 27, 2023.

Countries belonging to the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions will welcome Episode 6 Act 1’s Night Market on February 16, 2023, instead. The event will end on February 28, 2023, for players in Europe or far-eastern countries.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: Start time for all regions

Riot Games mentioned that Episode 6 Act 1's Night Market would commence at 5:00 pm PDT on February 15, 2023. As per the official time conversion rules, the event will start at 1:00 UTC / 6:30 IST / 10:00 JST on February 16, 2023.

The upcoming Night Market will be deployed through an update, possibly patch 6.3. The developers will also conduct mandatory server maintenance before deploying the same.

As announced by Riot Games earlier, the next in-game update, or patch 6.2, will be released on February 7, 2023, a week later than what is usually followed by the development team. It was delayed after the company was hit by a social engineering attack.

Riot Games also stated that players could expect the third mid-Act patch, or patch 6.3, to be deployed one week after patch 6.2 hits Valorant. If so, it will align with the start date of Episode 6 Act 1's Night Market.

How will Valorant's Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market work?

The upcoming Night Market will follow the usual trend and remain in the game for close to two weeks (12 days). At the event's start, players will receive six flipping cards, each concealing a unique offer for a weapon skin - gun or melee.

Offers and skins featured in the Night Market are different for every player and can be revealed by interacting with a card. Moreover, not all weapon collections are eligible to appear.

Exclusive and Ultra skin collections are not eligible for Valorant’s Night Market, as are Agent Contract skins, Battlepass skins, and melee skins priced above 3550 VP. Further, only those weapon collections launched two Acts before the ongoing one will be eligible.

Episode 6 Act 1’s Night Market will see the addition of two new bundles to the pool - Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast. These collections were launched in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 and are thus qualified to appear in the event.

