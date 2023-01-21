Valorant's systems have been hacked, patch 6.2 delayed

Unfortunately, Valorant's next patch and its preliminary PBE 6.2 have been delayed to early February. This was first announced on Valorant's official Reddit page for public beta environments, but the reason wasn't shared. This led to further speculations, which Riot Games chose to mitigate with a follow-up announcement.

On January 20, Riot Games publicly revealed details about a concerning social engineering attack on their systems for the development environment. Being the creators of successful IPs like Valorant and League of Legends, Riot Games is undoubtedly having to deal with major concerns regarding a possible data leak and other related issues.

Riot Games officially states that a cyber attack delayed Valorant's upcoming patch 6.2

Riot Games @riotgames Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained.

While the developers are yet to find any more answers, they have announced having found no indication of a compromise on player data or personal information, which is a major relief for now.

Unsurprisingly, the attack is temporarily preventing Riot Games from launching new content in their games, resulting in an unavoidable delay in Valorant's patch 6.2 and League of Legends' patch 13.2. The delay will also cause an imminent shift in Riot Games' schedule for patch updates across their video game titles.

In a tweet dated January 20 (PT), Riot Games stated:

"While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games"

As per the official Valorant Reddit page, the next PBE is currently scheduled for February 3. This could be a possible estimate of how much time the developers may require to take care of this issue. However, the PBE could likely be pushed further, provided the investigation requires efforts beyond the estimate.

Social engineering is a common term in the world of cyber security and largely affects internet users across the world. Essentially, it's a manipulation technique that's used by perpetrators to take advantage of regular human behavior and gain private information or access to sensitive systems.

Luckily, Riot Games was able to limit the attack on their system and has potentially stopped any kind of user data compromise from occurring. Nevertheless, the team is continuing to look into the issue further and has requested users to be patient. Fans will receive further updates as the investigation progresses.

Valorant's patch 6.2 is expected to bring major bug fixes for particular Agents as well as the new in-game map, Lotus. It may also feature significant Agent or map changes based on community feedback since the release of Episode 6.

Presently, various bugs with Agents' abilities have been plaguing players, which has negatively affected the overall competitive experience of the tactical shooter. Riot Games is expected to address these concerns sooner or later, and patch 6.2 isn't an impractical time frame to expect corrective action.

