How to sign up for the Valorant PBE server in 2022

Valorant PBE (Public Beta Environment) is a test server for the popular first-person shooter game Valorant, developed and published by Riot Games. PBE servers allow players to try out new features, content additions, and balance changes before they are released onto the live servers.

If you are a Valorant fan and want a sneak peek at the latest updates, joining the PBE server will greatly benefit you. However, the process is not as simple as just downloading the game and logging in. There are a few eligibility requirements to meet and certain steps to take before you can gain access to the PBE server.

Follow these simple steps to join the PBE server in Valorant

Let us walk you through the process of signing up for the Valorant PBE server in 2022.

Step 1: Create a Riot account

The first thing you need to do is make sure you have a Riot account. If you don't have one already, visit the official Valorant website and click on "Sign Up" in the top-right corner.

Creating a Riot account is free and only takes a few minutes. You just have to provide your email address, create a password, and complete the captcha.

Step 2: Check your eligibility

Before you can sign up for the PBE server, you have to make sure you are eligible to join. Currently, PBE access is only available to players who meet the following criteria:

You are 18 years old or older.

You have a valid phone number.

You have a verified email address.

You have not been banned or suspended from any of Riot's games.

If you meet all of these requirements, you can proceed to the next step. In case you don't, you will not be able to join the PBE server at this time unfortunately.

Step 3: Visit the PBE sign-up page

Once you have a Riot account and know you are eligible to join the PBE server, the next step is to visit the Valorant PBE sign-up page and log in with your Riot account. This page can be found on the Valorant website, or you can search for it on Google.

Step 4: Accept the PBE Terms of Service

Before joining the PBE server, you must read and accept the PBE Terms of Service. They outline the rules and expectations for PBE players, including the need to maintain confidentiality regarding new features and content you may encounter on the PBE server. Make sure you read and understand the terms before you accept them.

Step 5: Wait for an invitation

After you have logged in and accepted the PBE Terms of Service, the next step is to wait for an invitation. Riot Games typically invites players to the PBE server in waves, so you may have to wait a while before you receive an invitation.

If you are selected, you will receive an email with instructions on how to access the PBE server.

Step 6: Download the PBE client

Once you have received an invitation, you can download the PBE client, a separate version of the game used to test new features and content. You can download the client from the Valorant website or by following the instructions in the invitation email.

Step 7: Install and play

After downloading the PBE client, follow the instructions to install it on your computer. Then, you can launch the game and start playing on the PBE server.

Keep in mind that the PBE server is used for testing purposes, so you may encounter bugs and other issues. Also, the content on the PBE server is subject to change and may not be representative of the final version of the game.

Features, abilities, and balance changes that you experience on the PBE server may be different when they are finally released on the live servers. Some of them may never be released at all. This is all part of the testing process and helps the developers fine-tune new versions of the game before introducing them to the public.

